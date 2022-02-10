Pete Davidson Talks About V-day Plans With 'girlfriend' Kim Kardashian; 'It's A Big Day'

After publicly addressing TV star Kim Kardashian as his 'girlfriend', Pete Davidson has spilt the beans on his Valentine's Day plans with his 41-year-old lady love. In a recent conversation with People (The TV Show!), the Saturday Night Live star quipped that this is the first year he's 'thinking' about V-day plans with his significant other. "I don't think I've ever had a Valentine's Day thing, really," the 28-year-old quipped and further iterated he's “very much so" mulling over the idea.

Pete Davidson talks about his Valentine's day plans with Kim Kardashian

"This would be the first year that I'm thinking about Valentine's Day plans, I guess," the comedian said and added how "it's a big day." The Kind of Staten Island artist also called Kim his 'girlfriend' in the same conversation as he spoke about living his life under a constant spotlight.

"Well, I don't really have Instagram. I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set." "Or, if I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don't do much," he said.

Kim and Davidson first sparked dating rumours during their Saturday Night Live stint together, where they even shared an on-screen kiss. The duo essayed the role of the Disney couple Aladdin and Jasmine. They were then spotted holding hands during their rollercoaster ride in Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, however, a source then quipped they were just 'friends' hanging out in the 'same circle'.

According to another insider, Pete is very 'easygoing' and blends in well with 'Kim's friends and family'. The insider further mentioned how Pete 'completely understands' that Kim's priority remains her kids. Their relationship also comes amid controversies surrounding Kim's estranged husband Kanye West.

On February 19, 2021, Kardashian officially filed for divorce from the rapper. "Irreconcilable differences" were cited by both Kanye and Kardashian as the cause of their separation and agreed to joint custody of their four offsprings; North West, Saint West, Psalm West and Chicago West.

Image: Instagram/@PETEDAVIDSON/@KIMKARDASHIAN