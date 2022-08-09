Pete Davidson Undergoes 'trauma Therapy' Following Kanye's Social Media Attacks: Report

Ahead of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's breakup, Kanye West made a comeback to Instagram once again. Taking to his Instagram handle, on Monday, Ye made a rare post featuring an old newspaper cutting with the fake headline, "Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28." The post shared by 45-year old left fans in shock.

Pete undergoes trauma therapies amid Kanye's social media attacks

Since the couple entered into the relationship and made it official on social media earlier this year, Kanye shared several Instagram posts attacking the comedian and later deleted them. However, as per People, a source revealed that Pete is undergoing trauma therapy "in large part" due to threatening posts by Kanye. West's posts have impacted Davidson's mental health as per the source.

Moreover, the source revealed, "The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he's had to seek out help." Further, the source revealed by the source that Pete has no regrets about dating Kardashian and that she has been supportive of him all through. Following his breakup with Kim, Pete merely wants to focus on his career informed the source to People.

However, Kanye is undoubtedly happy after the reports started doing rounds that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have called it quits. As per a report by Page Six, a close source to the couple revealed that the 41-year-old American socialite was struggling to maintain a long-distance relationship with Davidson who is currently busy filming his upcoming movie Wizards in Australia. Spilling beans on the same, the source stated:

"Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 - they are just in very different places at the moment. Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment's notice. But Kim has four kids and it isn't that easy. She needs to focus on the kids."

After Davidson started dating Kardashian last year, Kanye West repeatedly gave verbal as well as physical threats to the SNL star by asking his fans to publicly harass the comedian. He even released music videos in which he targetted Davidson.

(Image: AP)