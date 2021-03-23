Pete Davidson's Relationship History That His Fans Can Know About

Actor Pete Davidson has been in several high-profile relationships in a few years. From his breakup with Kaia Geber to his engagement with Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson's dating history has a very long list of celebrities. Even though his relationships didn't work, Pete hasn't given up on finding his true love again.

Pete Davidson's relationship

Cazzie David

According to a report by Blast.com, Pete Davidson started dating Cazzie David in the year 2016. They continued their relationship for two years. They officially broke their relationship in 2018 right before Pete started dating Ariana Grande. It was also revealed that Cazzie David's mother said that Cazzie David has completely moved on and has started dating a pilot. She added that Cazzie has also got a book deal.

Ariana Grande

Pete started dating Ariana Grande right after he left Cazzie David. They started their relationship in late May 2018. At first, they were casually dating each other but then Pete shared a photo with Ariana Grande in which fans noticed the engagement ring on Ariana's hand. However, their relationship ended after a while in October 2018.

Kate Beckinsale

Pete Davidson then started dating popular Hollywood actor Kate Beckinsale. They were even spotted at the Golden Globes afterparty in January 2019. However, their relationship ended in the year 2019. In an interview when asked about Pete and Kate's relationship, Pete responded that he was going to another rehab and he didn't feel right. He added that Kate had a lot of work to do it so it just didn't work out between them.

Margaret Qualley

Pete Davidson also started dating Margaret Qualley in August 2019. They broke up soon in the month of October of the same year. Right after Pete ended his relationship with Margaret, he started dating someone else in November 2019.

Kaia Gerber

Pete Davidson started his relationship with Kaia Gerber right after his relationship ended with Margaret. They started dating each other. They both seemed to be very much in love with each other. The relationship between them ended in January 2020 after Pete said a joke on the show Saturday Night Live about going to therapy.

Image Credits: Ariana Grande's Instagram