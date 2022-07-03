Pete Davidson's Rep Reacts To Olivia O’Brien's Claim On Duo's Relationship; 'no Truth'

American comedian and actor Pete Davidson has been the talk of the town ever since he made his relationship official with famed socialite Kim Kardashian. The duo are head over heels in love with each other and are often spotted together hand in hand on multiple occasions.

However, as the SNL comedian is painting the town red with his mushy romance with the beauty mogul, recently, Olivia O’Brien, who reportedly had a short-lived romance with Pete Davidson, made a surprising revelation about her relationship with the latter. However, Davidson's rep cleared the air around Olivia's claims and responded on the comedian's behalf.

Pete Davidson's representative slams Olivia O’Brien

As per the reports of Page Six, Olivia went on the BFFs podcast and revealed that she dated Davidson in October 2022 prior to her relationship with Bridgerton breakout star Phoebe Dynevor. According to her, Davidson parted ways with her over texts. She said, "He texted me and was like, ‘I’m seeing someone else. So, like, I can’t."

Although the singer went on and revealed that after whatever happened between her and the comedian, the two were on good terms and she called Davidson a 'nice guy.' Olivia stated, "He’s hot, and he’s really funny, and he’s really sweet. He’s a really sweet guy."

On Thursday, Davidson's reps responded to the news and revealed to the portal that the story was twisted and the narrative has 'no truth' to it. They further said, "They were friends and hung out a few times."

More about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship

For the unversed, Kim and Pete have been dating since October 2021. They first met on Saturday Night Live during the former's debut hosting stint. Kardashian revealed on her Hulu show that she asked for Pete's number from an SNL producer. "I called the producer at SNL and was like, ‘Hey, do you have Pete’s number? And they were like, ‘Yeah.’ I text him. I wasn’t even thinking like, ‘Oh my God, I’m gonna be in a relationship with him," she said in the confessional.

To note before dating Davidson, Kim was married to Kanye West for almost seven years before partying ways from him in 2021. They have four children together- North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Image: Instagram@ap/insta/@oliviaobrien