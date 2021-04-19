Pete Davidson's Romance With Phoebe Dynevor Concerns Her Mom; "Hope They Are Just Friends"

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson has an impressive list of dating female celebrities over the past few years. The industry is now buzzing with rumours about the comedian dating Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor after being spotted together on several occasions. However, a new hurdle has been added to the couple's relationship as reports suggest that the actress's mother is not happy with the relationship.

Phoebe Dynevor's mother is worried about her?

According to the sources from Heat Magazine, Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor has expressed her concerns over her daughter's romance with the controversial comedian. The source stated that Sally was already upset with Pheobe's racy scenes in Bridgerton and her relationship with Pete Davidson has added on top of her concerns for the young actress. The source revealed that Sally did a background check on Pete and found out about his past controversial relationships.

The source added that Sally wanted to make sure that if Pete Davidson’s relationship with her daughter was serious then he should not end up hurting her. Pete's past about substance abuse and rehab has been a subject of great worry to Sally and Phoebe Dynevor dating him would also serve as a distraction from her career. Sally would not stand between Phoebe's dreams and decisions but hopes that she and Pete are just friends, revealed the sources to the magazine.

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson’s relationship

The couple fueled the rumours about their romance after being spotted packing on PDA, according to an eyewitness who told Stoke-on-Trent Live in March this year. After only a few weeks, the US Weekly confirmed that Pete and Phoebe were in a long-distance relationship. The sources also reported that Pete's humour and charm wooed the young actress and currently, the couple is taking it slow with their new romance.

The couple also confirmed their dating rumours after comedian Pete Davidson appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April and wore a necklace with the initials 'PD'. The British actress was also spotted wearing the matching necklace on her Q&A session on Youtube. Pete Davidson was previously engaged to pop star Ariana Grande and then dated Kaia Gerber while Phoebe was linked with Bridgerton co-star Regé-Jean Page.

