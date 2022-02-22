Peter Dinklage Hints At Possible Future In MCU With 'Thor: Love And Thunder'; Read

There are a lot of anticipations and speculations surrounding MCU’s forthcoming magnum opus Thor: Love and Thunder. In the film, Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman will be seen in full action. It is helmed by director Taika Waititi. In the film, Thor as usual will be seen as an Avenger and the former king of Asgard, Nicole Portman, on the other hand, will step into the shoes of Jane Foster and will take on the mantle and powers of Thor whilst suffering from cancer.

Apart from the lead characters, another actor who gained widespread popularity by essaying the role of Eitri in the superhero film is Peter Dinklage. Eitri is the Dwarf King who is a weapon forger and was responsible for forging Thor's axe, Stormbreaker, as well as the hammer Mjolnir. Peter Dinklage was a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Avengers: Infinity War released in 2018. Recently, the actor teased his return in the upcoming Thor movie.

Peter Dinklage drops hints about Thor: Love And Thunder

Recently, in an interview with The Empire Film Podcast, Peter Dinklage opened up on his latest film Cyrano and also gave some insights on the highly talked about film Thor: Love and Thunder. Dinklage reacted to questions regarding his future in the MCU. Though he did not clearly reveal any specific details about the film, he did hint that the film is under development.

Adding to which he said-

“Umm, well there’s another Thor movie there, isn’t there, that’s coming out? That Taika’s directed? What – I didn’t say anything. I didn’t say anything. What? What?”

Dinklage's remarks possibly tease his return as Eitri, thus, increasing the chances of him being a part of Thor: Love and Thunder.

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love And Thunder will mark the fourth solo outing of Chris Hemsworth's Avenger, Thor. The Marvel Studios film is loaded with stars, including Taika Watiti's Korg, Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, and several other Guardians Of The Galaxy stars. The film will also mark Christian Bale's Marvel debut as he will appear as the Supervillain Gorr the God Butcher. Russell Crowe will also appear as Zeus in the upcoming movie. It is currently scheduled to hit the theatre screens on July 8, 2022.

IMAGE: TWITER-@mahad_02/AP