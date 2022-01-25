Peter Dinklage Slams 'Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs' Remake; 'makes No Sense To Me'

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage is currently busy promoting his next film Cyrano. The actor during his recent interaction with comedian Marc Maron on his WTF podcast addressed several things including Disney's upcoming live-action remake of Snow White starring Latina actress Rachel Zegler. The actor had lashed out at the studio for rehashing a problematic story that depicts dwarfs in a negative light.

Though the studio is yet to comment about the storyline and the treatment of the film, however, it is believed that Peter is not at all happy with the concept. Sharing his opinion on the same, Ptere told podcast host Marc Maron that he was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White. The actor said that with so many concepts in life, the makers are still telling the story of Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs. Peter said that it "makes no sense to me” Disney had recently announced that West Side Story’s breakout actor Rachel Zegler would be playing Snow White, while Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has been roped in for the part of the Evil Queen.

Peter Dinklage slams Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs remake

Further, he stated that maybe his attempt to speak for his community has not been ‘loud’ enough. He said, “You’re progressive in one way and you’re still making that f***ing backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f**k are you doing man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I’m not loud enough.”

The original Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs was the first full-length animated feature from Disney and is one of the studio’s most iconic films. It has been confirmed that Marc Webb will be directing the film along with Marc Platt as the producer. The film is expected to begin production this year. It was stated by Webb that it was Zegler's singing ability and more that made her perfect for the classic Disney fairytale.

Apart from Peter Dinklage essaying the role of Tyrion Lannister, other prominent cast members of GoT include Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister, Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, Kit Harington as Jon Snow, Maisie Williams as Arya Stark, Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark, Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark, among others.

Image: Instagram/peterdinklage