Peter Dinklage’s Birthday Quiz: Can You Guess His Movies/shows Based On The Plotlines?

Peter Dinklage’s birthday falls on June 11. And on this occasion, here is a quiz about some of the intriguing characters he has portrayed in his career so far.

Peter Dinklage has become one of the popular faces of Hollywood over the last few years, with a number of memorable performances under his belt. The actor has turned 52 years old on June 11, with fans flooding social media with their heartfelt birthday wishes. While he is best known for his role as Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones, he has also starred in various other hit films and shows during the course of his career. On the occasion of Peter Dinklage’s birthday, here is a quiz for all his ardent fans. Guess these Peter Dinklage movies based on their plotlines. 

Peter Dinklage’s birthday quiz

Peter Dinklage had played the role of the guy interested in Mildred in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. What was his character’s name?

  • Jason
  • Bill
  • James
  • Lucas

Which among these is the only Marvel films that Dinklage had starred in?

  • Avengers: Age of Ultron
  • Avengers: Infinity War
  • Avengers: Endgame
  • Thor: Ragnarok

In which movie did he portray the role of Aaron Altmann?

  • I Think We're Alone Now
  • Three Christs
  • I Care a Lot
  • The Angriest Man in Brooklyn

What was the name of the character that he has portrayed in X-Men: Days of Future Past?

  • Bishop
  • Maj. Bill Stryker
  • Bolivar Trask
  • Mr Townsend

Peter Dinklage has lent his voice to which character in Angry Birds movie?

  • Terence
  • Mighty Eagle
  • King Leonard Mudbeard
  • Judge Peckinpah

In which movie did Peter appear as himself in a cameo?

  • A Case of You
  • I Think We're Alone Now
  • Three Christs
  • Between Two Ferns: The Movie

Peter Dinklage had starred in one of the episodes of Sesame Street. What was his character’s name in that episode?

  • Simon
  • Marlon
  • Aaron
  • Bill

In which of these shows did Dinklage play the role of Marlowe Sawyer?

  • 30 Rock
  • Life As We Know It
  • I'm with Her
  • Nip/Tuck

What was the name of the character that he played in Threshold?

  • Arthur Ramsey
  • Marlowe Sawyer
  • Robinson "Bob" Hart
  • Third Watch

What is the name of his debut film where he played the role of Tito?

  • Bullet
  • Safe Men
  • Never Again
  • Living in Oblivion

Answers:

  • James
  • Avengers: Infinity War
  • The Angriest Man in Brooklyn
  • Bolivar Trask
  • Mighty Eagle
  • Between Two Ferns: The Movie
  • Simon
  • Nip/Tuck
  • Arthur Ramsey
  • Living in Oblivion

 

