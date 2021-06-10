Peter Dinklage’s Birthday Quiz: Can You Guess His Movies/shows Based On The Plotlines?

Peter Dinklage has become one of the popular faces of Hollywood over the last few years, with a number of memorable performances under his belt. The actor has turned 52 years old on June 11, with fans flooding social media with their heartfelt birthday wishes. While he is best known for his role as Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones, he has also starred in various other hit films and shows during the course of his career. On the occasion of Peter Dinklage’s birthday, here is a quiz for all his ardent fans. Guess these Peter Dinklage movies based on their plotlines.
Peter Dinklage’s birthday quiz
Peter Dinklage had played the role of the guy interested in Mildred in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. What was his character’s name?
Which among these is the only Marvel films that Dinklage had starred in?
- Avengers: Age of Ultron
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Avengers: Endgame
- Thor: Ragnarok
In which movie did he portray the role of Aaron Altmann?
- I Think We're Alone Now
- Three Christs
- I Care a Lot
- The Angriest Man in Brooklyn
What was the name of the character that he has portrayed in X-Men: Days of Future Past?
- Bishop
- Maj. Bill Stryker
- Bolivar Trask
- Mr Townsend
Peter Dinklage has lent his voice to which character in Angry Birds movie?
- Terence
- Mighty Eagle
- King Leonard Mudbeard
- Judge Peckinpah
In which movie did Peter appear as himself in a cameo?
- A Case of You
- I Think We're Alone Now
- Three Christs
- Between Two Ferns: The Movie
Peter Dinklage had starred in one of the episodes of Sesame Street. What was his character’s name in that episode?
In which of these shows did Dinklage play the role of Marlowe Sawyer?
- 30 Rock
- Life As We Know It
- I'm with Her
- Nip/Tuck
What was the name of the character that he played in Threshold?
- Arthur Ramsey
- Marlowe Sawyer
- Robinson "Bob" Hart
- Third Watch
What is the name of his debut film where he played the role of Tito?
- Bullet
- Safe Men
- Never Again
- Living in Oblivion
Answers:
- James
- Avengers: Infinity War
- The Angriest Man in Brooklyn
- Bolivar Trask
- Mighty Eagle
- Between Two Ferns: The Movie
- Simon
- Nip/Tuck
- Arthur Ramsey
- Living in Oblivion
