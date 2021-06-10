Peter Dinklage’s Birthday Quiz: Can You Guess His Movies/shows Based On The Plotlines?

Peter Dinklage has become one of the popular faces of Hollywood over the last few years, with a number of memorable performances under his belt. The actor has turned 52 years old on June 11, with fans flooding social media with their heartfelt birthday wishes. While he is best known for his role as Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones, he has also starred in various other hit films and shows during the course of his career. On the occasion of Peter Dinklage’s birthday, here is a quiz for all his ardent fans. Guess these Peter Dinklage movies based on their plotlines.

Peter Dinklage’s birthday quiz

Peter Dinklage had played the role of the guy interested in Mildred in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. What was his character’s name?

Jason

Bill

James

Lucas

Which among these is the only Marvel films that Dinklage had starred in?

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

Thor: Ragnarok

In which movie did he portray the role of Aaron Altmann?

I Think We're Alone Now

Three Christs

I Care a Lot

The Angriest Man in Brooklyn

What was the name of the character that he has portrayed in X-Men: Days of Future Past?

Bishop

Maj. Bill Stryker

Bolivar Trask

Mr Townsend

Peter Dinklage has lent his voice to which character in Angry Birds movie?

Terence

Mighty Eagle

King Leonard Mudbeard

Judge Peckinpah

In which movie did Peter appear as himself in a cameo?

A Case of You

I Think We're Alone Now

Three Christs

Between Two Ferns: The Movie

Peter Dinklage had starred in one of the episodes of Sesame Street. What was his character’s name in that episode?

Simon

Marlon

Aaron

Bill

In which of these shows did Dinklage play the role of Marlowe Sawyer?

30 Rock

Life As We Know It

I'm with Her

Nip/Tuck

What was the name of the character that he played in Threshold?

Arthur Ramsey

Marlowe Sawyer

Robinson "Bob" Hart

Third Watch

What is the name of his debut film where he played the role of Tito?

Bullet

Safe Men

Never Again

Living in Oblivion

Answers:

James

Avengers: Infinity War

The Angriest Man in Brooklyn

Bolivar Trask

Mighty Eagle

Between Two Ferns: The Movie

Simon

Nip/Tuck

Arthur Ramsey

Living in Oblivion

