Peter Jackson's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Test Your Knowledge About 'LOTR' Director

Lord of the Rings trilogy fame Peter Jackson rings into his 59th birthday today, i.e. October 31, 2020. The three-time Academy Award-winning filmmaker kick-started his journey as a director back in 1987 and enjoys an illustrious career spanning over three decades. Jackson is also one of the highest-grossing directors of all time, according to a report by The Numbers.com. However, on the occasion of Peter Jackson's birthday, here's a fun quiz for all the cinephiles out there to test their knowledge about Peter Jackson's movies to Peter Jackson's trivia.

(Image credit: Peter Jackson Instagram)

You're a true fan if you can answer all the questions of Peter Jackson's quiz

1) Although Peter Jackson was brought up in the coastal town of Pukerua Bay, do you know in which city of New Zealand was he born?

Auckland

Wellington

Hamilton

New Plymouth

2) How old was Peter Jackson when he set foot into filmmaking and kickstarted his career back in 1987?

24

25

26

27

3) Which sci-fi comedy horror film of 1987 marked the debut of Peter Jackson as a director in the New Zealand film industry?

Bad Taste

Predator

The Hidden

The Kindred

4) Peter Jackson won three Academy Awards in the same year for which blockbuster epic fantasy adventure film?

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

5) How many instalments of the superhit epic high fantasy adventure film 'The Hobbit' has Peter Jackson directed?

Two

Three

Four

Five

6) Along with being a leading director, Peter Jackson made his first-ever appearance in which film as an actor?

Heavenly Creatures

Meet the Feebles

King Kong

Bad Taste

7) Peter Jackson and New Zealand screenwriter Fran Walsh got married in which year?

1986

1987

1988

1989

8) How many children do Peter Jackson and wife Fran Walsh have together?

One

Two

Three

Four

9) Peter Jackson won the Golden Globe Award in the category of 'Best Director' for which film?

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

10) Which film did Peter Jackson direct last?

They Shall Not Grow Old

Mortal Engines

The Beatles: Get Back

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies

Peter Jackson's birthday quiz answers:

Wellington 26 Bad Taste The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King Three Bad Taste 1987 Two (Billy and Katie) The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King The Beatles: Get Back

