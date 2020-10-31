Peter Jackson's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Test Your Knowledge About 'LOTR' Director

Lord of the Rings trilogy fame Peter Jackson rings into his 59th birthday today, i.e. October 31, 2020. The three-time Academy Award-winning filmmaker kick-started his journey as a director back in 1987 and enjoys an illustrious career spanning over three decades. Jackson is also one of the highest-grossing directors of all time, according to a report by The Numbers.com. However, on the occasion of Peter Jackson's birthday, here's a fun quiz for all the cinephiles out there to test their knowledge about Peter Jackson's movies to Peter Jackson's trivia.
You're a true fan if you can answer all the questions of Peter Jackson's quiz
1) Although Peter Jackson was brought up in the coastal town of Pukerua Bay, do you know in which city of New Zealand was he born?
- Auckland
- Wellington
- Hamilton
- New Plymouth
2) How old was Peter Jackson when he set foot into filmmaking and kickstarted his career back in 1987?
3) Which sci-fi comedy horror film of 1987 marked the debut of Peter Jackson as a director in the New Zealand film industry?
- Bad Taste
- Predator
- The Hidden
- The Kindred
4) Peter Jackson won three Academy Awards in the same year for which blockbuster epic fantasy adventure film?
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
5) How many instalments of the superhit epic high fantasy adventure film 'The Hobbit' has Peter Jackson directed?
6) Along with being a leading director, Peter Jackson made his first-ever appearance in which film as an actor?
- Heavenly Creatures
- Meet the Feebles
- King Kong
- Bad Taste
7) Peter Jackson and New Zealand screenwriter Fran Walsh got married in which year?
8) How many children do Peter Jackson and wife Fran Walsh have together?
9) Peter Jackson won the Golden Globe Award in the category of 'Best Director' for which film?
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
10) Which film did Peter Jackson direct last?
- They Shall Not Grow Old
- Mortal Engines
- The Beatles: Get Back
- The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
Peter Jackson's birthday quiz answers:
Wellington
26
Bad Taste
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Three
Bad Taste
1987
Two (Billy and Katie)
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Beatles: Get Back
