'Peter Rabbit 2' And 'Nomadland' Top Box Office Charts In The UK

As life is gradually getting back to normal post-pandemic in the UK, the doors of theatres were finally opened for viewers after several months. As the UK enjoyed its first full week of movies on the big screen, the family movie Peter Rabbit 2 and critically acclaimed Nomadland topped the UK box office charts. As the vast majority of cinemas in the UK are now open, moviegoers can now enjoy movies on the big screen.

Nomadland and Peter Rabbit 2 box office collection

As per Variety, more than 80% of movie theatres across England, Scotland and Wales opened doors for the audience on May 17, with the Northern Ireland region due to reopen this week. Family movie Peter Rabbit 2 topped the charts with Nomadland coming in second in terms of collection. In third place was Sci-fi thriller Godzilla vs Kong while Lionsgate’s horror franchise addition Spiral: From The Book Of Saw came in fourth.

Peter Rabbit 2 review

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway is a computer-animated adventure comedy that is a direct sequel to the 2018 movie Peter Rabbit. The official synopsis of the movie reads "Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be."

The movie got a rating of 6.1 stars out of 10 on IMDb while Rotten Tomatoes has given the film an approval rating of 74% based on 35 reviews. Courtney Howard of Variety called the movie a "superior sequel" while Brian Penn of UK Film Review called it a "great popcorn movie".

Nomadland review

Nomadland is a drama movie based on the non-fiction book Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century by Jessica Bruder. The movie received widespread critical acclaim and won awards at some of the major categories at the 93rd Academy Awards. Chloé Zhao won the award for Best Director and Frances McDormand won the Best Actress. The movie also won the Best Picture award.

Rotten Tomatoes gave the movie an approval rating of 94% of 388 critic reviews that were positive, with an average rating of 8.8/10. IMDb has rated the movie 7.1 stars out of 10. The Hollywood Reporter's David Rooney called the film a "powerful character study".

IMAGE: STILL FROM PETER RABBIT 2 AND NOMADLAND

