'Peter Rabbit 2' Release Date Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak In Europe

Hollywood News

'Peter Rabbit 2' was one of the highly anticipated films of the year. But now the film's release date has been reportedly postponed due the Coronavirus crisis

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
Peter Rabbit 2

Sony’s live-action film Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway will not be releasing this month. The family-centric live-action film’s release date has been postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak in Europe. According to a media portal’s report Peter Rabbit 2 will now be releasing in August.

'Peter Rabbit 2' release date postponed

Peter Rabbit was one of the most successful films of 2018. The film’s protagonist was voiced by Late Late Show host James Corden and even performed well at U.K. box-office than Pixar’s Coco. Peter Rabbit’s highly anticipated sequel Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway was supposed to hit the theatres on March 27 in the U.K. But now according to a leading media portal’s report, Peter Rabbit 2’s release date has been postponed.

Also read | South Korea Coronavirus Cases Rise For First Time In 5 Days

The media portal’s report suggests that Peter Rabbit 2’s release date has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak across Europe. This Sony live-action film is now the second major studio film to shift its release date after Daniel Craig’s No Time to Die. The postponement of films is causing major loses in the European markets. Many major film markets such as China, Italy, France and others have already announced closing cinema halls due to the  Coronavirus crisis. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Peter Rabbit (@peterrabbitmovie) on

Before the film was shifted to August for its release, it was supposed to hit the U.K. and other European countries on March 27. Peter Rabbit 2 was supposed to release in the U.S. and other international markets on April 3. But now according to the report, it will reportedly release in Europe and the U.S. on August 7.

Also read | Russia Sues Woman For Escaping Hospital From Coronavirus Checks

Apart from James Corden voicing the protagonist in Peter Rabbit 2 several new additions have also been made to the cast of this sequel. The film is also featuring the voices of Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki, Rose Byrne, David Oyelowo, and Domhnall Gleeson.  

Also read | US Defense Chief Postpones India Trip Amid Coronavirus Scare

Also read | 'Peter Rabbit 2' Trailer Shows New Adventures In Peter's Journey

 

 

First Published:
