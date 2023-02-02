Peter Safran Addresses DCU's Batgirl Cancellation, Says It Was 'not Releasable'

Peter Safran, the Co-CEO of DC Studios alongside writer/director James Gunn, said that the decision to cancel Batgirl was "right." Safran spoke at a Warners Bros. press event on January 30 where he addressed the controversy surrounding the cancellation of Batgirl. He backed the decision by saying that the film was “not releasable.”

However, Safran added that Batgirl is going to be a part of the DC Universe programming sooner or later.

"Batgirl’s a character that inevitably we will include in our story,” said Peter Safran. He added, “On the Batgirl front, it’s not about late in the process of the film getting cancelled. I saw the movie, and there are a lot of incredibly talented people in front of and behind the camera in that film. But that film was not releasable, and it happens sometimes. That film was not releasable."

Peter Safran further spoke about Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav, saying that his decision to cancel the film was a “bold and courageous” one.

Safran further added that the careers of people who worked on the film as well as the reputation of DC would have been hurt had the film been released.

The co-CEO also spoke about the directors of Batgirl (Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah), saying that he’d been in conversation with them, thereby hinting there was no bad blood between them. While speaking on the rest of the people involved in the making of Batgirl, he said that DC is already working with some of them.

More about Batgirl

According to Deadline, Batgirl cost approximately $70 million and was headed for a digital release. The outlet also revealed that the test screening for the film earned it the same score as the critically acclaimed cosmic-horror film It.

Batgirl had a compelling cast of Leslie Grace, Michael Keaton, and Brendan Fraser. It was already filmed to completion and was in the post-production phase when it was cancelled. As per reports, the film would have overlapped with the storyline that will be pushed by the June 16, 2023 release of The Flash.