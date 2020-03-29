Peter Weber's Mom Dedicates An Instagram Video For Son Peter And Madison Prewett

The Webers have been a trending topic since the Peter Weber nd Madison Prewett confessed their love for each other on the show Love is Blind. Jut two days later, both, Peter and Madison announced their split. In the same context, the star’s mother, Barbara Weber has taken to her Instagram to share what she feels about her son, Peter Weber's decision to split up. She shared a video where Barb and two of her friends come together to sing John Denver’s famous track, Leaving on a Jet Plane. She captioned the post with “Love you guys”. Read more about Barbra Weber’s post for her son, Peter Weber.

Also Read | Peter Weber's Mom, Barb Said THIS In Spanish To Her Husband On 'The Bachelor'

Also Read | The Batman's Peter Sarsgaard Reveals He Is Playing Gotham's Untruthful District Attorney

Peter Weber's mom, Barbara Weber tried to lighten the mood with her Instagram

Earlier this week, Peter Weber's mom shared another video where she was singing the song Stop! In the Name of Love. She captioned that post with “Forever Friends”. This post could be in relation to her son’s recent breakup but there is no surety about the same. The Bachelor star Peter has also revealed his views about the support and love he’s received from his fan following. Read more to know about what Peter Weber had to say about his split up.

Also Read | Why Did Peter Break Up With Hannah Ann On 'The Bachelor'? Here's How Fans Are Reacting

Peter Weber after his split up

After receiving a lot of love and support, Peter gave out a statement on his social media that the particular phase has been an emotional experience for him and he is so grateful for the outreach of support that she has received from friends as well as family in the last few days. He ended the conversation by saying 'thank you' to everyone. He also said that this is just another chapter in his story and focuses that he will never forget and will always cherish those moments spent with Madison Prewett.

Also Read | Wayne Rooney Was Upset With Cristiano Ronaldo During FIFA World Cup 2006: Peter Crouch

Also Read | Pamela Anderson’s Ex Jon Peters Dismisses Claim Of Paying Off $200,000 Of Her Debts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.