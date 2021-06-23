Peter Weller Birthday: Guess The Right Movie Of The 'Batman' Star Based On Just The Plot

Peter Weller is known for his amazing acting abilities and performances when it comes to films. The actor has been widely praised by several critics and fans for his work. Thus as the actor celebrates his birthday, here is a short quiz based on the films he has starred in. One would have to guess the right film name Peter Weller starred in, based on just the plot of the movie. One would have to choose the right answers among the four options provided below the plot summary of each film.

Peter Weller birthday Quiz

1) In the dystopic and crime-infested city of Detroit, a terminally injured policeman returns to serve his duty. This man returns as an unstoppable force. However, with all the powers vested in him, he still is haunted by submerged memories from the past.

A) Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2

B) Dragon Eyes

C) Prey

D) Robocop

2) A Blank-faced bug killer and his dead-eyed wife enjoy getting high on Bill's pest poisons. They do this while lounging with Beat poet pals. After meeting a devilish Doctor, the protagonist assumes that he got a drug made from a centipede. He consumes the drug and he accidentally kills his wife and takes orders from his typewriter who somehow turned into a cockroach. He then ends up mutating in a Mediterranean city. Eventually, he learns that his hip friends have published his work -- which he doesn't remember writing.

A) Robocop

B) Naked Lunch

C) Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2

D) Dragon Eyes

3) An orphaned superhero returns to fight off his arch-nemesis, a lunatic crime boss. However, conflict arises when the government declares a warrant to stop the hero and his heroics. They employ his close friend to stop him once and for all. With the national authorities and the crime boss after him, will the hero win the battle?

A) Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2

B) Dragon Eyes

C) Prey

D) Robocop

4) The protagonist arrives at St. Jude Square which is ruled by evil and notorious gangsters. Some parts of the place are even governed by local criminals. Thus, he decides to save the town from this anarchy using his martial arts skills and unmatched willpower.

A) Robocop

B) Naked Lunch

C) Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2

D) Dragon Eyes

5) Amy and her stepkids plan a trip to Africa to visit Tom, their father. Conflict arises when she and the kids go for a safari. On that fateful day, they are attacked by starving lions that kill and eat the guide leaving them stranded in the jeep.

A) Naked Lunch

B) Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2

C) Dragon Eyes

D) Prey

Answers:

D) Robocop

B) Naked Lunch

A) Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2

D) Dragon Eyes

D) Prey

image: Still from Dragon Eyes Trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.