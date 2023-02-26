PGA Awards 2023: Everything Everywhere All At Once Bags Top Honour

Quick links:
Instagram: pinocchiomovie and everythingeveryonemovie/Instagram
The Producers Guild of America Awards was organised at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles on February 25. The awards night saw popular movie titles such as Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Elvis, The Fabelmans and The Whale competing for trophies in top categories. Several series such as Andor, Barry, Pam & Tommy, and Severance were also nominated.
Everything Everywhere All At Once, which currenty leads the Oscar nominations with nods in 11 categories, won the biggest prize at the PGA Awards-- Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures. The Michelle Yeoh starrer was nominated alongside the likes of Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Top Gun: Maverick and The Banshees of Inisherin.
Here's the full list of winners at the PGA Awards 2023.
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once (WINNER)
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
TÁR
Top Gun: Maverick
The Whale
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (WINNER)
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Andor
Better Call Saul
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus (WINNER)
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear (WINNER)
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout (WINNER)
Inventing Anna
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Pam & Tommy
Fire Island
Hocus Pocus 2
Pinocchio
Prey
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (WINNER)
30 for 30
60 Minutes
George Carlin’s American Dream
Lucy and Desi
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (WINNER)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (WINNER)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls (WINNER)
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
Top Chef
The Voice
All That Breathes
Descendant
Fire of Love
Navalny (WINNER)
Nothing Compares
Retrograde
The Territory
Formula 1: Drive to Survive
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions
Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers
McEnroe
Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Come Off (WINNER)
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock
Green Eggs and Ham
Sesame Street (WINNER)
Snoopy Presents: It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown
Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant
Better Call Saul: Filmmaker Training
Love, Death + Robots
Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question (WINNER)
Sesame Street’s #ComingTogether Word of the Day Series
Tales of the Jedi