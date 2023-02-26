PGA Awards 2023: Everything Everywhere All At Once Bags Top Honour

The Producers Guild of America Awards was organised at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles on February 25. The awards night saw popular movie titles such as Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Elvis, The Fabelmans and The Whale competing for trophies in top categories. Several series such as Andor, Barry, Pam & Tommy, and Severance were also nominated.

Everything Everywhere All At Once, which currenty leads the Oscar nominations with nods in 11 categories, won the biggest prize at the PGA Awards-- Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures. The Michelle Yeoh starrer was nominated alongside the likes of Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Top Gun: Maverick and The Banshees of Inisherin.

Here's the full list of winners at the PGA Awards 2023.

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once (WINNER)

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

The Whale

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (WINNER)

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

Andor

Better Call Saul

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus (WINNER)

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear (WINNER)

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout (WINNER)

Inventing Anna

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Pam & Tommy

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Fire Island

Hocus Pocus 2

Pinocchio

Prey

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (WINNER)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

30 for 30

60 Minutes

George Carlin’s American Dream

Lucy and Desi

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (WINNER)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (WINNER)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls (WINNER)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Top Chef

The Voice

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture

All That Breathes

Descendant

Fire of Love

Navalny (WINNER)

Nothing Compares

Retrograde

The Territory

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers

McEnroe

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Come Off (WINNER)

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock

Green Eggs and Ham

Sesame Street (WINNER)

Snoopy Presents: It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

Better Call Saul: Filmmaker Training

Love, Death + Robots

Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question (WINNER)

Sesame Street’s #ComingTogether Word of the Day Series

Tales of the Jedi