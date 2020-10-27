Phil Collins Demands Donald Trump To Stop Playing His Song 'In The Air' During Rallies

Veteran drummer and musician Phil Collins has demanded Donald Trump to refrain from playing his song In The Air during his rally campaigns. The legal team of the musician has stated that Trump must stop playing the song as it is a violation of copyrights. The legal team of Phil has also raised concerns that playing the musician’s songs at the rallies sends the wrong message that he supports Trump.

Phil Collins' legal team takes action against Donald Trump ahead of US Election 2020

TMZ obtained a cease and desist letter sent by Phil Collin’s legal team to Trump’s camp where they have asked Trump to stop playing In The Air Tonight. It so happened that Trump at his Des Moines rally earlier played Phil Collin’s hit song and has done so several times since that rally. Phil Collins is not at all pleased with the news and wants to make it clear that he is not a supporter of Trump whatsoever.

In the legal document obtained by TMZ, dated October 23rd, states clearly that:

We wrote you on June 24, 2020 demanding that the Trump campaign cease infringing the musical copyright in the musical work “In the Air Tonight.” Another copy of our June 24, 2020 letter is attached. Our previous letter also noted that the campaign’s use of the work constituted an implied and false endorsement of Mr. Trump. It also noted Mr. Collin’s express and unequivocal statement that he wants no affiliation whatsoever with The President or the Trump campaign. Under the circumstances, we renew our demand for immediate assurances that the Trump campaign will permanently cease and desist from any further use of Mr. Collins’ name, performance and music at any future rallies or otherwise.

On another note, there are several other musicians too who have been demanding President Trump to stop playing their songs at his campaigns. According to Upnewsinfo.com, those list of singers includes Neil Young, Dexys Midnight Runners, Panic At the Disco, The Rolling Stones, Linkin Park, and the estate of Tom Petty. Several musicians among these have taken action to halt copyright infringement.

In The Air Tonight had released in the year 1981 and was sung by Phil Collins for the album Face Value. The song is a hit pop song and was the debut solo song of the English drummer Phil. Listen to the song below.

Image credits: Phil Collins and President Donald Trump IG

