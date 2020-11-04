Phillip Schofield Fiercely Clashes With A Trump Supporter During A Television Interview

Phillip Schofield is an English television presenter for ITV. He co-hosts the show, This Morning With Phillip and Holly along with his co-presenter Holly Willoughby. Phillip Schofield was left raging at the self-professed ‘trumpette’ Toni Holt Kramer on this Wednesday’s episode of This Morning with Philip and Holly.

Toni Holt Kramer is a former journalist who is an avid Donald Trump supporter. Toni is the founder and the president of ‘The Trumpettes’. A group of women who support Donald Trump. During the episode’s discussion on the US Election 2020 Toni and Philip Schofield were seen having an argument.

Phillip Schofield fiercely clashes with Trump supporter who refuses to answer questions

After Donald Trump made a speech from the East Room of the White House where he declared victory over Joe Biden and called the US election 2020 a 'fraud on the American people', the This Morning host asked Toni about his claims. When Holly Willoughby asked the founder of Trumpettes and friend of the president about his statements, Toni started talking over the host and said that they’ve got it all wrong.

Toni ignored the question and started bragging about her connections with the White House and other political figures digressing from the point. Phillip Schofield lost his temper at that moment and asked Toni to speak about Trump and reminded her that is what the show was about. Schofield said they have limited time and doesn’t want to know the people she knows on which Toni ignored and kept talking. Schofield then furiously yelled at the guest ‘Do you not listen to anything?! You have to stop. STOP. Let me ask you a question, please.’ Toni then said 'Yes ask' and listened to the question Phillip had for her. Toni then responded accusing the host of asking and answering his own question.

When the host asked her about the Trump vs Biden polls and the statements on democracy of the country. Toni again, ignoring Phillip’s question about democracy, Toni went on to deny that the president ever said that the votes shouldn’t be counted. Even though it was said in his speech outside the front of the White House just a few hours ago.

