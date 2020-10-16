Phillip Schofield Slams Critics As They Accuse Him Of Lying To Wife About His Sexuality

Television presenter Phillip Schofield slammed the critics after they accused him of lying to wife Stephanie Lowe about his sexuality. According to a report by Celebrity.nine.com, he wrote about the same in his new memoir Life’s What You Make It. Schofield penned that he did not lie to his wife, as he was not aware of being gay when they married in 1993. He came out of the closet in February 2020 at the age of 58 years. Here are further details about Phillip Schofield’s Life’s What You Make It that you must check out right away.

Phillip Schofield slammed critics after they accused him of lying to wife Stephanie Lowe about his sexuality

Phillip Schofield responded to those who criticised him for lying to his wife Stephanie Lowe about his sexuality. In Life’s What You Make It, the star clarified that he was not aware he was gay, else, they would not have gotten married in 1993. Schofield expounded that there was no particular day or time of realisation. He, however, had become aware in the last five years. The TV presenter added that as soon as he was sure of the fact, he told his wife.

Phillip Schofield also appreciated his wife Stephanie Lowe, who was supportive of him and stood by his side when he released a statement in February, publicly announcing his sexuality. His children, Molly and Ruby, were also there for their father as he was coming to terms with the realisation. Phillip Schofield said that it had led to numerous heart-breaking conversations at home. He recalled his marriage to Stephanie Lowe for 27 years and having daughters.

Moreover, Phillip Schofield could not stop applauding his wife. He expressed gratitude to her and called her incredible and the 'kindest soul' he had ever met. The star further said that his daughters had been supportive in their ‘love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort’. He added that his and Stephanie Lowe’s family were stunned with their love, acceptance, and support after revealing he was gay.

