Phoebe Dynevor And Pete Davidson Are In A Relationship, Dating Rumours Confirmed

The names of Bridgerton actor Phoebe Dynevor and comedian Pete Davidson have been linked together for quite a while now. The rumours of the two dating each other had been going strong for the past few weeks, but they have been now put to rest. It has been confirmed that the two celebrities are currently in a relationship and that they have been going strong together. A source close to the couple has confirmed their relationship to People, sharing a few details about how their relationship is going at the moment.

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson are “into each other"

The dating lives of both these celebrities have been the point of several discussions in the entertainment industry in the past. While many fans have been waiting to know about whether Phoebe and Pete are dating, it would come as a piece of pleasant news for them that the couple is not only dating each other but have also reached a serious stage in their relationship. The source has revealed that both Pete and Phoebe are “really into each other” and Pete has even told his friends that he is “serious about her”.

The rumours of the couple dating each other had first begun in March. Pete was spotted in Manchester, which also happens to be the city where Phoebe resides. A report from Entertainment Tonight even reported that the couple was seen holding hands with each other while they were out in public. On the other hand, Phoebe reciprocated by flying to New York, which happens to be the place where Pete lives and films his show Saturday Night Live. Pete had recently said during a Zoom call with Marquette University students that he was with his “celebrity crush”, which further sparked the rumours.

Pete Davidson had previously dated Ariana Grande and the two had been in a relationship for quite some time and they even got engaged, before eventually breaking up and parting ways. Phoebe, on the other hand, was lined with her Bridgerton co-star Rege-Page Jean, which was later denied by her. As of now, neither Pete nor Phoebe have officially confirmed their relationship from their own ends.