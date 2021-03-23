Phoebe Dynevor And Pete Davidson Spark Dating Rumours As Latter Spotted In The UK

Bridgerton lead Phoebe Dynevor and Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson have sparked dating rumours. The two have allegedly been visited each other’s resident cities in three months. Most recently, Pete Davidson was spotted in Phoebe’s hometown in the United Kingdom over the last weekend.

A Facebook page, Altrincham HQ uploaded a photo of Pete Davidson as he took a selfie with some fans. The picture was uploaded on March 21, 2021, with the caption, “Bizarre Altrincham spot of the day today Pete Davidson in the market quarter Star of King Of Staten Island ... and also in the forthcoming Suicide Squad movie He’s staying over in Altrincham with friends (Pic: Personal friends photo posted with permission)". Check out the post of the same below.

During the pandemic lockdown, Phoebe was living in Manchester with her actress mother Sally Dynevor. Back in February 2021, Phoebe Dynevor was seen roaming the streets of New York City, where Pete Davidson lives. The Bridgerton actor had uploaded a series of pictures from the city revealing that she had come there for a short visit. She had captioned the post as, "Grateful I got to be here for a hot sec â¤ï¸". Check out the post of the same below.

When netizens saw the pictures of Phoebe in New York, they flocked to it to leave their comments and reactions on the same. Several netizens sent much love to her and left heart and kiss emoticons on the post. Many other people online called her a "queen" to appreciate her post. Check out some of the fan comments on the post below.

Who is Pete Davidson dating? Who is Phoebe Dynevor's boyfriend?

Neither of the two celebrities has revealed whom they are dating currently. In the past, Pete was engaged to Ariana Grande in June 2018 but they broke it off in October of the same year. Pete has also dated model Kaia Gerber, actresses Margaret Qualley and Kate Beckinsale in the past and legendary comedian Larry David's daughter Cazzie.

As far as Phoebe Dynevor is concerned, she was linked with her Bridgerton co-star Rege-Jean Page. However, in an interview with YOU magazine, Phoebe had rubbished off the rumours. She had claimed that their relationship was only professional and nothing more.

