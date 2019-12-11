Phoebe Waller-Bridge Says Not Hired For James Bond Film Because Of Her Gender

Man Up actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge said that she was not bought on board as one of the writers for No Time To Die because of her gender. According to reports, the actor who is widely recognised for sitcom Fleabag will be the second female writer to get recognition on a James Bond film script.

Bond films often criticised for male-centric storyline

In addition to this, she was bought on board to polish the portrayal of female characters in the script of the 25th instalment in the franchise as Bond films have often been subject to criticism because of its male-centric storyline. While talking to an international media outlet, Bridge said that she was not the first woman writer working on a 007 script. Johanna Harwood was the first woman writer to work on two James Bond movies Dr. No, and From Russia with Love.

Bridge said that she received a call from the movie's Barbara Broccoli and lead actor Daniel Craig wherein they asked her to help them. She also said that her conversation with Broccoli and Craig was never about her being hired just because she was a woman. She further added that they told her if she could come on board and help polish the script with the story, characters already present, just needing a little bit of polishing.

No Time To Die

Daniel Craig is all set to reprise his role as James Bond for the final time in the next instalment of the franchise titled No Time To Die. It marks the 25th official instalment in the 007 series and will see the veteran actor back in action as the iconic secret agent who will be pitted against a new antagonist portrayed by the Academy Award-winning actor Rami Malek.

The cast of the film had been announced at a live event in Jamaica earlier this year, with Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, and Ana De Armas joining the line-up. The film plot revolves around James Bond, who is recruited to rescue a kidnapped scientist before finding himself hot on the trail of a mysterious villain, armed with new, deadly technology. The filming locations include Jamaica, Italy, Norway, and at the Pinewood Studios, UK, as well as London.

