Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fiona Shaw Roped In For John Krasinski's Untitled Fantasy Comedy

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Fiona Shaw are currently gearing up to join hands with John Krasinski for his untitled next Paramount project. The film is touted to be a fantasy comedy as per reports from The Hollywood Reporter. Krasinski will be the writer and director of the upcoming project with the star-studded cast.

John Krasinski, known for his role as Jim in the fan-favourite sitcom The Office will also star in his next title opposite Ryan Reynolds. The film is set to begin shooting and in 2022 and will be based on a child's journey to rediscover their imagination. More details about the project are being kept under wraps. The untitled project will be produced by Krasinski, in collaboration with Andrew Form and Allyson Seeger under his banner Sunday Night Productions. Ryan Reynolds will also be one of the producers under the banner of his company, Maximum Effort, while the company's George Dewey will be the executive producer. Krasinski earlier struck a deal with Paramount through his production company and mentioned that he was 'thrilled' about collaborating with them. Krasinski recently had his fans in awe with the release of A Quiet Place: Part II, while Reynolds' film Free Guy, received heaps of love.

Fans are excited about Waller-Bridge being part of the project. The Emmy-winning creator of the hit series Fleabag, in which she also starred in the lead role. She was also the creator behind Killing Eve, which starred Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh, Fiona Shaw and others. The producer, actor and writer will reunite with Shaw for John Krasinski's untitled project. Phoebe Waller-Bridge is currently on the production team of Indiana Jones 5 and was also on the team of writers for No Time to Die, Daniel Craig's latest release.

Shaw is known for her role in the Harry Potter franchise as she took on the role of Aunt Petunia Dursley. She is also famous for her roles in Enola Holmes, Ammonite, Mind Games and many other hits. The actor will soon be seen in the Star Wars series Andor which will stream on Disney+.

(Image: Twitter/@ummatemuslima21, @arpita, PTI)