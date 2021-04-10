Phoebe Waller-Bridge To Star Alongside Harrison Ford For Indiana Jones 5

Phoebe Waller-Bridge of the Fleabag fame will be starring alongside actor Harrison Ford who plays the titular role in the blockbuster franchise Indiana Jones. While Harrison will be reprising his role as the archaeologist for the fifth time, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's role in the upcoming Indiana Jones film has not been announced yet.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Indiana Jones film

The fifth instalment of the movie was announced back in December last year by the makers on Twitter. According to reports, the music will be scored by John Williams for the fifth time in a row for Indiana Jones. James Mangold who is the director of the film said that he is excited to start a new adventure as he is getting the chance to collaborate with the dream team of filmmakers. He called Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John who have been a part of the past four Indiana Jones film as his artistic heroes.

Talking about casting Phoebe, the director said that he is sure the Fleabag actor has an excellent creative voice and the chemistry that she will be bringing to the set makes him excited and lucky as Indiana Jones himself. Indiana Jones 5 will be produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel and is expected to release on July 22, 2022.

Indiana Jones Films

For the unversed, Indiana Jones is a superhit movie franchise that first debuted in 1981 as Raiders of the Lost Ark. The movies are based on the adventures of Dr Henry Walton Indiana Jones Jr who is a fictional professor of archaeology. The franchise has released four instalments of the movie till now with the fifth instalment going on floors soon. The movie stars Harrison Ford as the legendary archaeological hero Indiana Jones. Originally created by George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, the fourth instalment of the movie titled Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull released in 2008.

More about Pheobe Waller-Bridge

The actor is claimed to be one of the most talented stars that Hollywood has to offer thanks to her breakthrough performance in the drama series Fleabag that was also written by her. Other than Fleabag, Phoebe also featured in Solo: A Star Wars Story and was also roped in to become one of the writers for the upcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die.

