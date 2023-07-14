PHOTOS: Hollywood On Standstill Due To Twin Strikes

Quick links:
The Hollywood actors' union leaders recently announced a strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the likes of Disney, Netflix, Amazon, etc.
The strike is historic and comes more than six decades after former US president Ronald Reagen fronted the Actors' Guild. It also coincides with the currently ongoing writers' strike in Hollywood.
Following the announcement, the UK premiere of Oppenheimer was moved up an hour so the actors who were in attendance could leave to show in solidarity with the actors' strike.
Screenwriters who'd been picketing for their own protests anyway, started chanting "Pay your actors!" after the announcement in front of the Netflix offices.
During the strike, all 160,000 actors mustn't be in any interview or promotional appearances as long as the strike goes on, as per the Union rules.
Popular stars such as Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep have vowed their support to the strikes.
The SAG-AFTRA members were given an initial two-week delay for contracts and negotiations, further intensifying the scenario.
The AMPTP expressed in a recent statement that the studios will not be about to produce films "
Moreover, the AMPTP claims that they'd offered a 'generous deal', which included the biggest rise in wages for actors.