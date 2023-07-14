Last Updated:

PHOTOS: Hollywood On Standstill Due To Twin Strikes

The Hollywood twin strike has constricted the development or promotion of new projects, as both actors and writers are now no longer active.

Hollywood News
 
| Written By
Nitish Vashishtha
SAG-AFTRA leaders
1/10
Image: Associated Press

The Hollywood actors' union leaders recently announced a strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the likes of Disney, Netflix, Amazon, etc. 

SAG-AFTRA
2/10
Image: Associated Press

The strike is historic and comes more than six decades after former US president Ronald Reagen fronted the Actors' Guild. It also coincides with the currently ongoing writers' strike in Hollywood.

SAG-AFTRA leaders
3/10
Image: Associated Press

Following the announcement, the UK premiere of Oppenheimer was moved up an hour so the actors who were in attendance could leave to show in solidarity with the actors' strike. 

SAG-AFTRA leaders
4/10
Image: Associated Press

Screenwriters who'd been picketing for their own protests anyway, started chanting "Pay your actors!" after the announcement in front of the Netflix offices. 

SAG-AFTRA leaders
5/10
Image: Associated Press

During the strike, all 160,000 actors mustn't be in any interview or promotional appearances as long as the strike goes on, as per the Union rules.

SAG-AFTRA leaders
6/10
Image: Associated Press

Popular stars such as Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep have vowed their support to the strikes.

SAG-AFTRA
7/10
Image: Associated Press

The SAG-AFTRA members were given an initial two-week delay for contracts and negotiations, further intensifying the scenario. 

SAG-AFTRA
8/10
Image: Associated Press

The AMPTP expressed in a recent statement that the studios will not be about to produce films " 

SAG-AFTRA
9/10
Image: Associated Press

Moreover, the AMPTP claims that they'd offered a 'generous deal', which included the biggest rise in wages for actors. 

SAG-AFTRA
10/10
Image: Associated Press

The Writers' Strike is supported by about 57,000 members. Since it started, the number of shows that have been delayed because of it include Stranger Things, Hacks, Family Guy and more

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Mark Ruffalo, Joey King: Celebs picket in support of the WGA, SAG-AFTRA strikes

Mark Ruffalo, Joey King: Celebs picket in support of the WGA, SAG-AFTRA strikes
Jimin-V's fight to misogyny row: 8 controversies detailed in BTS memoir

Jimin-V's fight to misogyny row: 8 controversies detailed in BTS memoir
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com