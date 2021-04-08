Pictures Of Kim Kardashian Twinning With Daughter Chicago West Are Too Adorable To Miss

Keeping Up With Kardashian star Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram handle to share pictures with her "twin forever" who is none other than her youngest daughter Chicago West. Kim is on a tropical getaway with her three youngest children, Chicago, Saint, Pslam, and has been sharing their holiday fun throughout this week. In her latest post, she posed with matching black swimsuits with daughter Chicago West and captioned it "My twin forever".

Check out Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago twinning with mama in matching outfits

The 40-year-old star's swimsuit featured black boy-short style bottoms and monokini styled top and Chicago's cloths featured halter neck top and black shorts. Both of their clothes were styled with a glittery silver lining around the necklines, waist, and bottoms. Kim posed holding Chicago in her arms and the background features beautiful blues of clear ocean water and clear blue skies. Kim also immersed her legs in the water while playing with her daughter Chicago.

A look at Kim Kardashian's holiday fun

Kim Kardashian's friend Tracy Romulus has accompanied her to the tropical getaway and it looked like their children are bonding well with each other. Kim took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday morning to share adorable snaps of her five-year-old son Saint West with Tracy's daughter Remi. Kim wrote in the caption that Saint and Remi were best friends who fight like an old married couple. Kim added, " Saint gave me a kiss and said mom I will only kiss you forever until I get married and I said who are you gonna marry Sainty?!?! And he said definitely NOT Remi LOL".

In another post from vacation, Kim Kardashian was seen lounging by the pool with her three youngest children Chicago, Saint, and Psalm. In the photos, Kim's little ones climbed on their mom who was soaking in the sunlight on her lounge chair. Kim was seen cuddling with her daughter Chicago, while Saint was hugging her legs and the 22-month-old Pslam was playing around. Kim wrote in the caption "Mom life on vacay! #SpringBreak".

Apart from her family time, Kim has also been soaring temperature high among her fans by sharing bikini looks from her tropical getaway. In one of her pictures, she posed in a sizzling black bikini while she was swimming in a lake. In another look, she can be seen clad in a yellow plunging neckline bralette paired with matching tights. She also shared a picture with friend Stephanie Shepherd Suganami in which they were both clad in tiny bikinis while sunbathing on the beach coast.

Promo Image Source: Kim Kardashian's Instagram