Pierce Brosnan To Play JSA Member Doctor Fate In 'Black Adam' Starring Dwayne Johnson

Black Adam is an upcoming movie in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) starring Dwayne Johnson as the titular character. It will introduce the four-member team Justice Society of America (JSA) in the superhero universe. Three actors were signed to play the members of JSA, while the search for the fourth has now ended now.

Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson gets Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan is all set to play the first superhero role in his 26 years long acting career. He will portray Kent Nelson aka Doctor Fate in Black Adam. The character is a son of an archaeologist who was taught sorcery skills and given the magical Helmet of Fate. Created by Garner Fox and Howard Sherman, it is one of the DC’s oldest characters, marking his first appearance in More Fun Comics #55 in 1940.

Brosnan is the last key member of the Justice Society of America to be cast. He joins Aldis Hodge (One Night in Miami) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All The Boys: Always & Forever) as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets) as Cyclone. The production of the project is scheduled to begin in three weeks.

Dwayne Johnson welcomed Pierce Brosnan to the Black Adam cast via his Instagram handle. Brosnan himself posted a picture announcing his character and sharing excitement to work with The Rock. Take a look at both of their posts.

Black Adam includes Sarah Shahi (Reverie) as a possible love interest of Dwayne Johnson's character, along with Marwan Kenzari (Oldguard) in an undisclosed role. The movie is speculated to show the Justice Society of America who finds potential in The Rock as Black Adam and might be the one who helps him escape. The character was captive for thousands of years in Kahndaq. The movie is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who has partnered with Dwayne Johnson on Disney's The Jungle Cruise. Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani have penned down the latest draft of the film. The movie is expected to arrive in late 2021 or 2022, due to the delay caused by coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

Promo Image Source: piercebrosnanofficial Instagram