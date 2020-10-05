Pierce Brosnan's Net Worth Details Will Leave You Amazed; Read Details Here

Pierce Brosnan is an Irish actor, film producer and environmental activist who is popularly known for his titular performances in James Bond movies. The actor recently started trending after his broad Beach mansion in Malibu hit the market for a $100 million. Here is a look at the net worth of James Bond actor.

Pierce Brosnan’s Net worth

According to Celebritynetworth.com, the net worth of Pierce Brosnan is $ 200 million. When this amount is converted to Indian rupees, it amounts to a sum of over Rs 146 crores. Pierce Brosnan is counted among one of the richest actors in Hollywood.

Career

Pierce Brosnan started his career in the entertainment industry from the year 1979 with a television film, Murphy’s Stroke. The actor went on to make appearances in several other films as well as TV shows. The list included projects such as Hammer House of Horror, Manions of America, Nomads, The Fourth Protocol and Taffin, among others.

James bond movies

Pierce Brosnan got associated with Bond films when he made his first appearance as James Bond in the year 1995 with the film titled GoldenEye. The film became the fourth highest worldwide gross that year and the most successful Bond film since Moonraker.

Pierce Brosnan appeared in several other James Bond films like Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough and Die Another Day. The actor made several other films like Mars Attacks!, The Nephew, After The Sunset, Mamma Mia! Here We go Again and A Christmas Star.

Upcoming projects

Pierce Brosnan has various upcoming projects in his kitty. The actor was recently seen in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, directed by David Dobkin starring Rachel McAdams and Will Ferrell. Pierce will be seen in several other films like Cinderella, The Misfits, False Positive, The King’s Daughter and Riverdance: The Animated Adventure in the coming months.

Brosnan is involved in a lot of charitable work throughout his career. The actor has been an Ambassador for UNICEF Ireland. Apart from that, he has voiced his concern on various issues like same-sex marriage, French Nuclear testing programs and several other issues related to the environment.

The actor is very active on social media and is often seen posting pictures with his family and friends. He has a huge fan following on Instagram. Check out some of the posts below.

