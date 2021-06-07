Piers Morgan Feels Outraged As Allison Langdon Calls His Wife A 'poor Woman'

Piers Morgan is an infamous British journalist who is known for his no hold barred approach to journalism. He is brutally honest, in his opinion, and does not discriminate about what he is saying and about whom. He recently again made news when he shared his opinion about his wife saying that she was not a woman who needed to be pitied and was in fact among the luckiest women in Britain because of who she was married to. All of this came to pass when Piers Morgan spoke to Ally Langdon and Karl Stefanovic on Australia Today.

Ally Langdon hinted that she felt sorry for Piers Morgan’s wife and Piers Morgan was having none of it. This started when Karl Stefanovic spoke about Piers Morgan’s wife Celia Walden and the interview she had with The Sun. Celia Walden had begged the paper to give her husband a job after he had been sacked from his job. Her reason behind asking for him to get a job was that she was tired of waking up to him watching her every morning and she wanted him to get a job so he would stop looking at her. She even begged the papers to give her a job after she left Good Morning Britain so she would not have to see him watching her all the time. This is when Langdon said that she felt sorry for the former gossip columnist.

Karl Stefanovic asked Piers Morgan if he was punishing at home and why his wife wanted to get away from him. Morgan replied by saying that there was nothing to feel sorry about and she was in fact the luckiest woman to be waking up to him every morning. He said that she had the privilege that many women in Britain longed for and now that he knew she said that she would be sleeping in the spare room. Karl Stefanovic backed Piers Morgan up by saying that not only was Piers Morgan’s wife the luckiest woman in England to be waking up beside him but the luckiest in the world.

