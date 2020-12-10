Piers Morgan Insists He Is Not The Pigeon Lady From 'Home Alone 2' In Latest Episode

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York features Irish actor Brenda Fricker as Pigeon Lady, an unnamed woman who resides in Central Park and befriends Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) while he is lost in the city. For years fans have noticed that there is an uncanny resemblance between her and the British television personality, Piers Morgan. Now Morgan has denied that wild rumor of playing the character.

Piers Morgan insists he’s not the Pigeon Lady from Home Alone 2

In the recent episode of Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan’s co-host Susanna Reid raised the issue of the former being in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York as the Pigeon Lady. She asked to have a look at the movie as she thinks it is the best picture. Reid mentioned that a lot of people watch Home Alone 2 and wonder if the homeless lady is her co-host. Morgan replied quickly in mock outrage that why does this keep coming around? He stated that it is not him. He is not the bag lady in Home Alone 2, Morgan urged.

Susanna Reid displayed an image of Piers Morgan covered in pigeons from a 2018 episode of the show to boost her argument. She said that he is the pigeon lady from Home Alone 2 and described the role. Reid asserted that his character helped save Kevin when he is concerned in the park by the wet bandits. Morgan, 55, answered that it is not his character, and he has nothing to do with it. He took the opportunity to remind viewers that he appeared in a total of 10 movies, including Flight (2012) and Entourage (2015).

Time and again netizens have been sharing pictures of Morgan and the Pigeon side by side, with the former denying it on multiple occasions. The similarity was notably pointed out by Morgan’s son Spencer, who tweeted, “Chilling night watching Home Alone 2. Always forget you’re in it @piersmorgan,” in 2018.

Chilled night watching Home Alone 2. Always forget you’re in it @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/JoEmMBFdQn — Spencer Morgan (@spencermorgan93) November 5, 2018

Directed by Chris Columbus, Home Alone 2 cast has Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, Tim Curry, John Heard, and Catherine O’Hara. It shows Kevin as he is mistakenly separated from his family on their Christmas vacation. The 10-year-old once again must fend off two burglars, Harry and Marv, and reunite with his family. The movie received good reviews and performed well at the box office, grossing $359 million worldwide against a budget of $28 million.

