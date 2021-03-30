Piers Morgan Reveals His Sons Are Getting Murder Threats Amid Meghan Markle Drama

Piers Morgan, who stepped down from being a host at Good Morning Britain earlier this month after he made controversial comments on Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey, opened up about his dramatic exit from the show. He revealed that he has been receiving multiple death threats online following his comments about Meghan Markle's viral interview. He also said that one online troll threatened to kill him off in front of his kids.

Piers Morgan's sons are receiving death threats

The 55-year-old television broadcaster wrote a lengthy article for Daily Mail in which he claimed that not only he but his three sons are also receiving violent and death threats from trolls. He wrote that he will not back down from his controversial views on Meghan Markle and believes in the "if you dish it out, you've got to take it" philosophy. But he is unhappy with the fact that his three sons are also getting targeted for his comments. He revealed that his sons have been sending him screenshots of the abuse and threats they have been receiving.

In the Sunday publication of the Daily Mail, Piers Morgan wrote that the harassment that his sons, Spencer, Stanley, and Albert, with ex-wife Marion Shalloe, are facing is making his stomach churn and also mentioned that the police is currently investigating a death threat that Piers Morgan's son Spencer. He revealed that his sons don't care about the statements their father made on Meghan Markle yet the Twitterati have found them to be guilty just by mere association. He shared that one online troll promised to murder him right in front of his sons and wrote that when he dies, the world will have a party.

Piers Morgan on Meghan Markle

For the unversed, Piers Morgan made a dramatic exit from the sets of his show Good Morning Britain on March 9 after he received massive backlash for his remarks on Meghan Markle, who revealed in the Oprah interview that she had suicidal thoughts after living with the royal family. He had a clash of words and opinion with his colleague Alex Beresford which led him to storm off on national TV.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had earlier made an appearance on Oprah Winfrey's show The View and the former Duchess had shared that she has been subjected to racism by some members of the royal family. There have been reports by The Telegraph that Meghan Markle has filed a complaint against Piers Morgan's claims, however, no official announcement has been made yet.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Piers Morgan Instagram)