Piers Morgan Reveals That Having Meghan Markle As His ‘enemy’ Is Good; Read Details

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan goes on to make headlines for several reasons. Morgan recently sat down for an explosive tell-all chat with 60 Minutes Australia this weekend. During the interview with Karl Stefanovic, Piers spoke about the importance of freedom of speech and ended up comparing himself to one of Britain's most memorable Prime Ministers.

During an interview, Morgan went on to compare himself with Winston Churchill as he follows one of his famous lines. Morgan said that if one has got enemies it is good because it means at some stage in your life they’ve stood up for something they believe in and freedom of speech to him is more important than, actually, the Meghan Markle debacle or anything else. He added that if one stands up for themselves, they stand up for what they believe in and they also protect the basic freedoms of the country they’re in.

While Piers said it was "good" that Meghan was his enemy, he blamed her for his departure from Good Morning Britain in March. The Sun reported that Piers blamed Meghan for his departure, claiming she spoke with his ITV bosses. He revealed that he was unaware of it at that time, but Meghan Markle had complained to his boss at ITV on Monday night. Morgan went on to say that it was demanded that he apologise for not believing her, or he would be asked to leave his seat and that he saw as hypocrisy. Piers added that he saw his job was to hold them accountable as he would to a government minister and for doing that, he had to leave the job within 36 hours.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcome a baby girl

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the birth of their second child, a daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on June 6. Lili was born on June 4 at 11:40 a.m. (local time) in Santa Barbara, California, and weighs 3.5kg (7 lbs 11 oz). “Both mother and child are healthy and well and are settling in at home,” according to the statement. The name of the baby girl drew everyone's attention. Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and Diana is a tribute to Prince Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.

Image: Sussex Royal, Piers Morgan Instagram

