Piers Morgan Shares He Still Doesn't Believe Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Claims

Piers Morgan, one of the popular journalists and writers, recently became a part of Fox Nation's Tucker Carlson Today and shared his opinion about the latest explosive interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Oprah Winfrey. He openly talked about how he did not believe what the duo stated in their sensational interview and even stated how their allegations were not challenged. Read ahead to know more about what Piers Morgan had to say about the Oprah interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Piers Morgan on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview

In the latest episode of Fox Nation's Tucker Carlson Today, former Good Morning Britain anchor Piers Morgan opened up one month after the Oprah interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and stated that he had plenty of time to think about it. As Piers Morgan and Sharon Osborne interacted with each other on the same, he mentioned how he still did not believe all the sensational claims they made during their interview. He further stated that they had made seventeen different claims that were now proving to be either completely untrue or massively exaggerated or unprovable. He then added how he does not understand why he should believe people who were not telling the truth.

Piers Morgan also slammed Meghan Markle’s comments on her mental health and racism stating that if she was going to accuse someone of racism, she should have put up some facts. He further mentioned that his problem with the Oprah interview was the incredibly damaging allegations tossing out there and none of them was being challenged properly.

Piers Morgan also stated how Prince Harry made no secret of his desire that everyone who felt depressed or anxious or had suicidal thoughts should’ve got immediate help and there he was with his wife talking about how she constantly felt suicidal. He then continued on how Prince Harry never sought to get her help and added that he found all this hard to believe. After speaking a lot against Meghan Markle, the host had to call out on Piers Morgan that resulted in him quitting and walking out of the show.

