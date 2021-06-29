Piers Morgan Slams Love Island 2021 Viewers; Fans Of The Show Ask Him To 'Get A Life'

Love Island returned to the television with its another season on Monday. While fans were thrilled to watch new contestants on the island given a chance to choose their partners, Piers Morgan was busy suggesting people switch their channel and watch football. As he slammed Love Island 2021 viewers, netizens expressed their contradictory views in their replies.

Piers Morgan slams Love Island viewers via Twitter

Piers Morgan recently took to his Twitter handle to slam Love Island 2021 viewers. In the tweet, he wrote, "People are actually watching Love Island rather than the football tonight.". He then slammed the viewers and wrote, "I never want to meet those people.".

People are actually watching Love Island rather than the football tonight. I never want to meet those people. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 28, 2021

While Piers is clearly a football fan, yet by slamming Love Island viewers, he invited some contradictory views on his tweet. A Twitter user wrote, "You need a life mate", while another one wrote, "They wouldn’t want to meet you either so it’s a win-win mate". A user claimed that Piers also must be enjoying Love Island and wrote, "*Piers secretly changing to love island at half time*". Seems like there was a Love Island fan in the comment section as one of the users wrote, "it’s okay piers I don’t want to meet you either".

You need a life mate — We Are The Family Stand! (@pitkethlylee) June 28, 2021

They wouldn’t want to meet you either so it’s a win win mate — Shane Pearce 📻 (@ShanePearce) June 28, 2021

*Piers secretly changing to love island at half time* — Molly (@AshmoreMolly) June 28, 2021

it’s okay piers i don’t want to meet you either — isabel (@paceyscapaldi) June 28, 2021

Piers Morgan: a football fan

Piers Morgan is clearly a football fan as it is visible on his Instagram handle. The journalist, about a week ago, shared a photo from Wembley Stadium. In the caption, Piers wrote, "Battle of Britain! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #euros2021". He also shared a photo with the Portuguese footballer Christiano Ronaldo. He praised Ronaldo and wrote, "What. A. Footballer. 36 years old and lighting up the Euros. Incredible. Proud of you, my friend @cristiano 👏👏👏".

What happened in Love Island 2021?

Laura Whitmore hosted the first coupling ceremony of Love Island 2021. Several contestants were paired in the first ceremony. Liberty and Jake got together, while Aaron and Shannon and Brad and Faye paired up. Hugo and Sharon coupled up before Toby and Kaz ended up together. Chloe Burrows is also expected to make her arrival at the island and viewers are waiting for the twists and turns that the show will take post her arrival.

