Piers Morgan Slams Snow White's Kiss Row, Says 'woke Brigade' Would've Left Her Dead

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan recently called out the 'woke brigade' and asked them to 'shut up' after some people began complaining about Prince Charming waking up Snow White with a non-consensual kiss - in the latest instance of what the right-wing in the US is calling 'cancel culture'. The journalist and TV show host took to Twitter and called such people pathetic and disgusting. Here is everything you need to know about Piers Morgan's latest tweet and more.

Piers Morgan blasts the 'woke brigade'

According to a report by Mirror, Britain's Got Talent judge Piers Morgan took to Twitter and stated that anybody complaining about the kiss between Snow White and Prince Charming should shut up. His reaction about the same came after Disneyland's Snow White ride was attacked over the kiss scene. The ride was revamped and was immediately criticized in a review, which stated that the park should have reimagined the ride and removed the iconic Snow White's kiss with Prince Charming, to wake her up from the spell which the Evil Queen had cast on her.

For the love of God...

Can the woke brigade please just shut the f*ck up?

You're pathetic & exhausting, and nobody in the real world agrees with you. Thanks. https://t.co/lUaljZO3GR — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 5, 2021

Piers Morgan took to Twitter and stated that the woke brigade should just shut up and added that such individuals are pathetic and disgusting and that nobody in the real world agrees with them. The journalist didn't just stop with one tweet but went ahead to write a whole column for Daily Mail about Snow White's kiss and the whole new sickening campaign to leave her dead. The Good Morning Britain host shared the link to his article on Twitter and stated that the Disneyland ride now ends with the famous scene from the smash-hit movie of the iconic kiss between the Prince and Snow White as she sleeps.

My new @DailyMail column is about Snow White, the heroic Prince's kiss that saved her life, and a sickening new woke campaign to leave her dead. Posting soon. pic.twitter.com/m1qWjkLP7b — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 5, 2021

*NEW COLUMN*

Leave Snow White's hero Prince alone, you insufferable woke brats - I do not consent to you cancelling him as a predator for kissing her to save her life. Love, PIERS xxxhttps://t.co/g7yzGF5DHx pic.twitter.com/yBHDZwd8hp — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 5, 2021

Piers Morgan and Meghan Markle controversy

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle had previously filed a formal complaint to British broadcaster ITV over Piers Morgan’s indifferent remarks to her revelations about her mental health struggles and that she had suicidal thoughts. During Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey that was broadcasted on ITV in the UK on Monday, the Duchess of Sussex called the life within the royal family almost unsurvivable and said she didn’t want to be alive anymore due to loss of freedom in The Firm. However, Piers Morgan had stated that he didn't believe a word of what she said, because of which ITV received over 41,000 complaints.

Image: Piers Morgan Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.