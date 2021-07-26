Pink Offers To Pay IHF's 'sexist Dress Code' Fine Against Norwegian Women's Handball Team

Cover Me In Sunshine singer Pink is extending support to the Norwegian Women's Handball Team after being fined for breaking the 'sexist' dress code. The singer, who has been vocal about women's rights through her music and public speeches, spoke out against the sexist rule in the International Handball Federation's rulebook. The Norwegian team was quick to respond to the singer's support on social media.

Pink offers to pay the fine

For the unversed, the Norwegian women's handball team were fined $1,765.28 after breaking the mandatory dress code of wearing bikini bottoms at the tournament. The team decided to go against the sexist rule and opted for shorts to play and win the match against Spain in Varna, Bulgaria. Following their bold protest, the EHF disciplinary commission fined each player 150 euros stating that players were not dressed according to the athlete uniform regulations defined by European Handball Federation.

I’m VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR “uniform”. The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up. — P!nk (@Pink) July 25, 2021

After major support poured for the Norwegian Women's Handball Team from across the world, American singer Pink took to her Twitter to offer the team to pay their fine. She also slammed the Federation for enforcing sexist rules in the tournament. She wrote, "I’m VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR “uniform”. The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up". The Norwegian Women's Handball Team replied to Pink on the official Instagram handle.

Netizens' reaction to Pink's tweet

Many came in support of the pop singer and lauded her efforts for putting the issue in the limelight. One user tweeted, "It has nothing to do with customs, and everything about a woman's dignity". Pink also pinned a post by a fan who depicted the stark difference between the men and women athlete dress codes.

When the men play a sport wearing long shorts and tank tops, but the women are REQUIRED to wear bikini tops and bottoms, THAT is sexism! So either let the women wear the same as the men, or make the men play in Speedos. pic.twitter.com/5sZaU88Q7v — Shannon Burkett (@shaeburks) July 25, 2021

Pic Credit: Norwegian Women's Handball Team's IG

More on Norwegian Women's Handball Team

The official handle of the Handball team penned down a thank you note for all the fans across the world. Sharing an image of the women's team in their statement red shorts, they wrote, "Thank you so much for all the support ❤️🥺 We really appreciate all the love we have received🙏🏼. You’re the best 👊🏼💥".

IMAGE- AP & NORWEGIAN WOMEN'S HANDBALL'S INSTAGRAM

