Pink Opens Up About Her Recovery From Hip Surgery In An Emotional Post

Singer/songwriter Pink shared a lengthy post detailing her recovery from hip surgery. In her post, the singer wrote that she had spent last week recovering from surgery and thanked her husband, Carey Hart for taking care of her. The singer also wrote that she had learned many life lessons during her recovery process.

Pink took to her Instagram and shared a lengthy post as she revealed that she was recovering from hip surgery. She wrote, "Hey world! This is what 9 hours of sleep and cuddles from my kiddos look like 7 days post hip surgery!! I have to say thank you to everyone at The Steadman Clinic in Vail and Dr Philippon for taking such good care of me. Because I’m married to an athlete who has hundreds of surgeries, I get to meet some of the worlds greatest doctors. I am not completely grateful."

She continued and thanked her husband Carey Hart for taking care of her, "It was a brutal first week full of tears and pain med depression, ulcers from meds and constant fevers, but my @hartluck brought me through. (No one recovers from surgery as he does, he’s not real.) he brought me coffee in the shower, lugged around my 100 pound CPM contraptions everywhere I went, dried my tears, cooked me oatmeal, kept track of my meds, got me my phone charger, plugged in my compression machines, took my temp, made the bed, and talked me off the ledge. "

The singer also shared the lessons she learned and wrote, "Already figured out some tricks on these crutches I’m on for six weeks, yada yada yada…. But!!!!! Life always reminds you that most setbacks are actually just pauses and opportunities to recalibrate and count your blessings. Because of this challenge, I happened to meet a woman with cerebral palsy who summits 13,000 ft of mountains in her chair. I learned about a blind man that summits Mt Everest. It is humbling for a very independent person like myself to be rendered physically unable and dependent, even if for a couple of months."

Image: Instagram/@pink