Pink Reveals Secret Behind Her Happy Married Life With Husband Carey Hart

Singer Pink and her husband Carey Hart have been married for over 15 years. The Just Give Me A Reason hitmaker recently opened up about her secret to her happy marriage with her husband. The singer said that their romance doesn’t have a “quit button”, which led them to work through their differences with the help of counselling, rather than just walking away from each other.

Pink reveals the secret to her lasting marriage

During an interaction with Extra at the premiere of her new Amazon Prime documentary, the 41-year-old hitmaker said that she and her husband loved being a family and had no 'quit button' which helped them to not give up. She also credited couples counselling for their lasting marriage. Pink said that her main goal at the moment was working through her issues with her husband Carey and to make sure they don’t 'break up' their family. The singer was also all praises for her husband as she revealed that he constantly supports all her dreams. The couple has two kids together, daughter Willow Sage and son Jameson Moon.

More about Pink's documentary on Amazon Prime

Pink recently announced the release of her album All I Know So Far. The singer also revealed that a documentary of the same name would be released concurrently with the album. On February 12, 2021, she released the song Cover Me in Sunshine, a duet with her daughter Willow. The album and the documentary are set to release on May 21, 2021. Directed by Michael Gracey, the documentary is a frank and private portrait of the singer, her work, and family, combining behind-the-scenes and footage shot on the road and snippets from Pink’s archive. The documentary will showcase the singer's life behind all the glitz and glamour of the industry.

Pink's anniversary post for her husband

Pink recently shared a series of pictures of herself with her husband Carey Hart throughout the years on the occasion of their anniversary. The couple tied the knot in 2006 and recently celebrated their 15th anniversary. Pink in her caption wrote, "15 years. Proud of us babe. See, sometimes being stubborn pays off. What a wild ride it’s been, once we learned how to stay in our race line. Here’s to at least the next 15 months hahahAh. I love you and I love our family."

IMAGE: PINK'S INSTAGRAM

