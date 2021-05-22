Pink Reveals That She Dated A Girl When She Was In High School But It Didn't End Well

Sensational singer Pink recently launched her highly-anticipated documentary, titled Pink: All I Know So Far, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video. She is currently promoting her documentary on several talk shows. In a recent interview, Pink opened about her sexuality, and other incidents from the past.

Pink opens up about her sexuality and narrates an interesting incident from the past

In an interview with Andy Cohen on the show Watch What Happens Live, Pink opened up about her sexuality and narrated an incident from the past. She said, “Okay, my first girlfriend, I was 13 and she left me for my brother. I was very confused by that because she kissed me first and that's gross,” she expressed. She then talked about her sexuality and said, “I just wanna live my life. I don’t need you to put me in a box or to figure me out or to figure out what I am. Because I don’t know yet.” she explained to Andy Cohen. Pink now has two children named Jameson and Willow with her husband Carey Hurt.

According to a report by PerthNow, Pink revealed that she is taking couple counseling with her husband Carey to make the marriage work. She said that there is no quit button and they are learning to speak the same language as they don’t speak the same language. More to the point, she added that she loves being in a family. Pink even praised Carey and said that he is the most supportive guy in the world. Furthermore, she added that Carey never says no to any dreams of Pink and supports her, no matter whatever it is. In the end, she said that marriage takes swallowing egos sometimes which eventually allows them to have a beautiful experience of living together with kids.

Previously, in an interview with People, Pink also boasted about doing the impossible by highlighting how she manages to juggle between touring and parenting. The 41-year-old pop artist also mentioned how her kids' normal behavior is different from others. She said they go on tours and have a ball pit in her dressing room. Pink revealed that her son Jameson aspires to become an astronaut.

Promo Image: Pink’s Instagram

