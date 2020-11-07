Pink's Daughter Shows Support For Joe Biden In US Elections 2020; Says "He's Good"

American singer Pink recently took to Instagram to share a video with her daughter Willow. In the video, Pink is seen asking her daughter about her choice amongst the candidates who are competing for the 2020 US Elections. Pink’s daughter shows support for Joe Biden and says, “He’s good”. Further in the video, Pink says, “I hope that no matter who wins the election that we can all figure out a way to be nicer to each other. That’s what I hope. Do you think that’s fair? Do you think that people should learn to disagree and still be kind?”.

Pink then asks her daughter, “That’s what I wish. What do you wish? What’s your biggest wish right now?”. The 9-year old Willow replies that her biggest wish is to go to the wizardry school of Hogwarts. Later, when Pink asks her daughter what she wants for people, Willow replies, “Peace”.

Fans in a huge number expressed a firm agreement with Willow supporting Joe Biden in US Presidential Elections. One of the users said, "Yes, Willow. We *ALL* want to go to Hogwarts. But peace is pretty awesome, too. ðŸ’–". Several users also hailed Pink and her daughter Willow for giving a message about maintaining peace and love. Take a look.

About 2020 Election results

As the counting continues for the US Presidential Elections 2020, Democrat candidate Joe Biden has managed to maintain a lead in four key states- Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona. Biden’s lead in Georgia grew to over 4,000 votes with a doubling lead in Nevada. Trump has managed to lead over Biden in North Carolina.

Governor of Georgia Brian Kemp and other top Republican officials said that the secretary of state will ensure a proper counting of the ballots, reports AP. The statement came one day after President Donald Trump alleged that the election officials are trying to “steal the election” from him. He further said that the “election apparatus in Georgia is run by Democrats”. Answering why counting in Nevada is taking so long, government officials said that they are prioritiSing accuracy over speed. Secretary of State spokeswoman Jennifer A. Russell, in an email, wrote, “We told everyone early on that results would take at least ten days”.

(With Inputs from AP)

