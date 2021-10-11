‘Pitch Perfect’ Star Adam Devine Gets Married To Long-time Girlfriend Chloe Bridges

Pitch Perfect star Adam Devine, who took on the role of Bumper in the musical comedy, married his long-time girlfriend, actress Chloe Bridges.

Erik Griffin, Devine's co-star from Workaholics, posted a picture with the rest of Workaholics alum including Anders Holm and Blake Anderson. In the caption of the post, he mentioned that the actor was 'off the market'. Griffin also mentioned in the caption that it was an 'awesome wedding' as he posted a picture of the gang.

Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges tie the knot

Chloe Bridges, who acted in Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam earlier took to her Instagram account and shared a few pictures of herself in wedding dresses that did not make the cut. In the caption, she asked, "Were we crazy for trying to plan a wedding during a global pandemic??"

She also mentioned in the caption that she and Devine both contracted COVID while planning the wedding. She also warned that her social media page would be a 'wedding-heavy account' for a few weeks.

She wrote, "Consider this dump of the wedding dresses I almost-chose-but-didn’t to be your warning that this is going to be a very wedding-heavy account for the next two weeks."

The happy couple got engaged in 2019 after being together for about four years. They met on the sets of The Final Girls in 2014 and have been inseparable ever since.

Devine took to Instagram after the duo got engaged and shared a witty post on the occasion. He began by writing, "She said yes! Well actually she said “ahh Adam” and then kissed me but I’m pretty sure that means YES!" He also mentioned in the caption that he was excited to spend the rest of his life with her.

He wrote, "You are my best friend and I’m thrilled you want to get old and wrinkly with me! You’ll be less wrinkly. I’m gonna look like a Saint Bernard."

He mentioned that the duo kept the news private for a while before they shared it with the world. He ended the caption by telling his then-fiance to 'have fun planning the wedding' and that he would be there for tasting the cake.

