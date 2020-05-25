Pixar's Short Film 'Out' Features Studio's First Gay Lead Character

LGBTQIA+ communities all around the world are rejoicing since Pixar has finally featured a gay main character in their film. This gay main character has been featured in their short film Out. This short film debuted on Disney+ on Friday, May 22, 2020.

Everything about Pixar's first gay lead

Pixar is one of the leading studios in the world. The studio has many awards on its shelf and is known as a pioneer when it comes to animated films. But Pixar has always been questioned for not showcasing enough LGBTQ representation in its films. But now, Pixar seems to have taken note of this.

No wonder, their short film Out has a lead gay character. This step Pixar has taken is being celebrated everywhere and many consider it high time for the studios to represent the LGBTQ community through their films.

Pixar’s Out was released on Disney+ on Friday. This film follows a gay man named Greg who is struggling to come out to his parents. Greg is also planning to move to the city with his boyfriend, Manuel. The short film then shows how the burden of not coming out hinders his day to day life.

Greg also receives a surprise when his parents come to help him pack. But this storyline takes a magical turn when Greg switches his soul with his dog. This switch happens since all Greg tries to do is hide evidence of his relationship with Manuel. But this hide and seek soon makes Greg realise that it is important for him to come out.

Talking about the other details about this short film, Out is a nine-minute short film. It has been debuted through SparksShorts, a series by Pixar that showcases work of independent projects. This LGBTQ short film has been helmed by none other Finding Nemo and WALL-E creator, Clay Hunter.

As mentioned earlier, Out is the first full-fledged LGBTQ representation for Pixar and Disney. Before Out, Pixar’s film Onward had a lesbian character, a purple cyclops who mentioned in passing that she has a girlfriend. Even Toy Story 4 and Finding Dory had a few scenes of same-sex couples. Hence Out is considered to be a new step for the studios for more representation through their characters.

