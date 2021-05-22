Pixar Reportedly Frustrated With Disney For Directly Sending Their Movies To Disney Plus

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the revenue of Pixar studios so bad that in the last year that only four of their previous 21 movies earned less than $400 million at the box office because the theatres around the world closed their doors just a couple of weeks after Onward arrived that Disney decided to send the whimsical fantasy movie to Disney Plus. Now reports suggest that Pixar is not happy with Disney's decisions to send the studio's movies directly to Disney Plus.

Pixar Reportedly Angry At Disney For Putting Their Movies On Disney Plus

According to a report by Business Insider, the Pixar employees are frustrated with the fact that the movies that they have worked on are being directly streamed on Disney Plus without a theatrical release which is making them wonder about the future of the studio. Disney started sending their movies to VOD after the release of their movie Onward before the movie's release completed 90 days. They followed that by releasing Soul which was slated to release in June 2020 on the digital platform on Christmas and let the viewers watch the movie for free.

According to reports, Soul is the first Pixar movie in 26 years that was not released on the big screens and Pete Docter, Chief Creative Officer of Pixar studios was disappointed to learn that Soul will not be released in theatres. But later Disney was over the moon when they realised that Soul did really well on Disney Plus softening the disappointment.

Pixar worried about the studio's future

The report also states that while the Pixar staff understood the reason behind Soul's release on OTT, they thought it was a one-time thing. But the tidal wave changed when Disney announced that its next movie Luca will also be released exclusively on Disney Plus for free. Reacting to this news a Pixar staffer told Insider, "These movies are crafted for the big screen. We want you to watch these movies with no distractions, no looking at your phones." They also shared that more than anger and disappointment they are worried about the studio's financial future and about keeping their jobs if their films aren't seen by Disney as financially successful. However, one Pixar animator told the outlet that the most important thing about Pixar is that the quality of their art has remained unchanged.

Pixar's latest releases

Pixar's upcoming movie Luca is slated to release on Disney Plus on June 18 free for the OTT channel's subscribers. The other Pixar's movies that will be releasing soon are Turning Red and Toy Story spinoff Lightyear. Watch the trailer of Luca which is soon going to be new on Disney Plus.

