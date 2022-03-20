Pixar Reportedly Restores Same-sex Kiss In 'Lightyear' After Employees Slam Disney

On Friday, a media report suggested that Disney's Pixar has restored a same-sex kiss in Buzz Lightyear's origin story and the kiss will occur in the film Lightyear when it hits the theatres on June 17. Following staff protests over Disney leadership's failure to criticise Florida's "Don't Say Gay" legislation, the kiss was reinstated in the film. The law prohibits students from discussing their sexual orientation or gender identity in class.

A source close to the project suggests that Pixar's upcoming feature film, Lightyear, does include an important female character, Hawthorne, who is in a relationship with another lady. The relationship between the two characters was always intact but a kiss between them was deleted from the film, according to Variety. However, it was reintroduced into the movie last week, following the outcry around Disney CEO Bob Chapek's handling of the "Don't Say Gay" legislation.

Disney will also expand money for advocacy groups fighting similar laws

CEO Chapek shared a message to staff last week in response to internal reaction, saying that it is evident that this isn't just about a Florida bill, but about yet another threat to basic human rights. He stated that he let them down because they needed him to be a stronger ally in the struggle for equal rights and he apologise for that, according to Cnet. Chapek also stated that Disney will also expand money for advocacy groups fighting similar laws in other states.

A letter was sent to Disney by the Pixar employees which indicated that Disney has removed LGBTQ plots and scenes from Pixar films. The letter stated that the people at Pixar have seen magnificent films with varied characters come back from Disney corporate reviews chopped down to "crumbs" of what they once were.

Few LGBTQ characters have appeared in Pixar feature films

Only a few LGBTQ characters have appeared in Pixar feature films. The studio also released the short film Out, depicting a closeted gay man's battle to openly talk about his sexuality to his parents. In the meanwhile, Lightyear will release on 17 June 2022 and is directed by Angus MacLane. Chis Evans has given his voice to the main character Buzz Lightyear.

Image: @PixarsLightyear/Twitter