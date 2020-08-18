Planes,Trains And Automobiles Cast: Steve Martin, John And Other Characters Of 1987 Film

Planes, Trains and Automobiles, starring Steve Martin and John Candy in the lead, narrates the tale of two men who meet during their trip to Chicago. The trip that lasts for two days is traversed by Steve Martin and John Candy's character with different modes of transportation. The movie directed by John Hughes was one of the highest-grossing films of its time.

All details about cast of Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Steve Martin as Neal Page

Steve Martin of The Pink Panther (2006) fame played the central character in the film. He essayed the role of a marketing executive, who is eager to reach on time for the Thanksgiving dinner. Steve Martin's chemistry with John Candy and his enigmatic demeanour was the highlight of the film. Steve Martin was paired alongside Laila Robins, who made her movie debut with Planes, Trains and Automobiles.

John Candy as Del Griffith

John Candy essayed the role of Del Griffith, a shower curtain ring salesman. John Candy's character as a warm and innocent salesman won him many accolades. John Hughes, the director of Planes, Trains, and Automobiles was very impressed with John Candy's performance in the film, and he signed him for many other films. The duo have worked together in movies like She's Having a Baby (1988), The Great Outdoors (1988), Who's Harry Crumb? (1989), Uncle Buck (1989), among others.

Besides Steve Martin and John Candy, actors like Laila Robins, Michael McKean, Kevin Bacon, and Dylan Baker were also an integral part of the cast of Planes, Trains and Automobiles. The movie produced by John Hughes released to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Recently, there were reports that the 1987 film will soon be remade.

The remake of Planes, Trains and Automobiles reportedly will star Will Smith and Kevin Hart in the lead. The film will reportedly be produced by Will Smith and Kevin Hart under their respective production banners. The makers are yet to announce the other details regarding Planes, Trains and Automobiles remake.

