'Planet Of The Apes': Owen Teague Roped In To Play The Lead Primate In New Installment

After five years since the last instalment of Planet of the Apes hit theatres, a sequal has reportedly made significant process. As per a Deadline report, Owen Teague has committed to "playing the lead primate" in the next movie. In addition to appearing in the Paramount+ limited series The Stand, Owen is best recognised for his role as one of the bullies in IT.

Ball and the executives started interviewing candidates for the lead parts before the Fourth of July vacation and Teague impressed executives with his screen tests and recently received an offer for the job, even though casting for the primary human character is still being done, Deadline reported.

Sharing the announcement on his Instagram handle, Teague wrote, "I’m thrilled beyond imagination. Can’t wait to start. #planetoftheapes #wesball #joshfriedman #rickjaffa #amandasilver #20thcenturyfox". Take a look at it here:

More about Planet of the Apes

A book by Pierre Boulle called La Planete des singes served as the inspiration for the American science fiction media franchise known as Planet of the Apes. The Planet of the Apes series, which originated in 1968, witnessed a new wave of popularity when Rise of Planet of the Apes, the rebooted series of the movie, worked wonders at the box office. As a result of the film's commercial and critical success upon release, the 1970s saw a number of sequels as well as a TV series.

With the release of the origin story Rise of the Planet of the Apes in 2011, 20th Century successfully revitalised the series. In the 2011–2017 Planet of the Apes trilogy, directed by Rupert Wyatt and Matt Reeves, Andy Serkis played Caesar, the main ape. Innovating motion-capture technology was used, and Andy Serkis gave an outstanding performance as Caesar, the apes' leader.

(Image: @realowenteague/Instagram)