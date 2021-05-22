Planning To Watch 'Hocus Pocus 2'? Here's Where You Can Find It

Disney Studios recently sent their fans into nostalgia after revealing that Hocus Pocus 2 is indeed in the making. The production house which made the original in 1993 is currently making the second part of the iconic film which is set to release in the coming fall of 2022. Disney made the big announcement through a social media post, which also confirmed that the Hocus Pocus 2 cast list will see the return of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, who played the original Sanderson Sisters in the 1993 film.

Where to watch Hocus Pocus 2

The sequel’s lead actor, Bette Midler, also made an announcement on May 20, 2021, that Hocus Pocus 2 will be out in Fall 2022 and will premiere on Disney Plus. As of now, the film does not have an exact release date but is confirmed to premiere on the Disney Plus streaming service and not have a theatrical release. The update made by the actress was well received by the fans of the cult movie. The classic Halloween special is available for streaming on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, and Hulu based on the country one streams from.

Hocus Pocus, the cult classic

Hocus Pocus is among the finest Halloween movies of all time and still has a huge viewership during the holiday. The movie released in 1993, starred Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker as the three evil witch sisters. While the original was directed by Kenny Ortega, the sequel has been handed to filmmaker Adam Shankman.

The story of the comedy-drama revolves around three witch sisters who are resurrected after 300 years by a young Max (Omri Katz), who unknowingly lights a cursed Candle of Black Flame. The story of their resurrections aimed at exacting revenge by beginning a reign of terror became a cult classic owing to its funny moments loved by the audience. Hocus Pocus’ cast also included the likes of Ormi Katz, includes the likes of Thora Birch, Vinessa Shaw, Doug Jones, and Sean Murray. However, it is unclear whether all actors from the original film will be a part of the sequel.

