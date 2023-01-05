'Please Don't': Hugh Jackman Begs Oscars Not To Give Ryan Reynolds Best Song Nomination

Hugh Jackman has asked the Academy to not nominate his 'Deadpool' co-star Ryan Reynolds for the 2023 Oscars. The 'X-Men' star has asked the Academy not to validate Ryan Reynolds with an Oscar nomination for his Christmas movie 'Spirited'.

According to Variety, Ryan Reynolds has been shortlisted for an Oscar in the category Best Song for 'Good Afternoon', from his film 'Spirited' which also stars Will Ferrell.

In a video he shared on Twitter, Hugh Jackman jokingly said, "Ryan Reynolds getting a nomination in the best song category would make the next year of my life insufferable."

‘It would be a problem’: Hugh Jackman on Ryan Reynolds being on Oscar shortlist

The Hollywood actor added, "I have to spend a year with him shooting Wolverine and Deadpool. Trust me, it would be impossible. It would be a problem."

'The Prestige' star commenced the video by praising Ryan Reynolds' holiday movie saying he loved 'Spirited’. “It's a great movie, the entire family watched it and had a blast. I love Will [Ferrell], I love Octavia [Spencer]... and 'Good Afternoon,' I laughed the entire way through. It is absolutely brilliant," Hugh Jackman said.

Hugh Jackman, however, requested the Academy not to nominate Ryan Reynolds again, saying, "But please, from the bottom of my heart, do not validate Ryan Reynolds [with an Oscar nomination]."

Watch the video posted by Hugh Jackman here:

But don’t get me wrong … pic.twitter.com/8ymOYUOq9m — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) January 4, 2023

Deadpool 3 wouldn't alter the 'Logan' timeline

In another recent interview, Hugh Jackman, whose return as Wolverine was announced during Disney's fan convention, outlined how they managed to revive Wolverine and bring him into the MCU, assuring fans that Deadpool 3 wouldn't alter the 'Logan' timeline.

"All because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines, now we can go back because, you know, it's science, so I don't have to screw with the Logan timeline, which was important to me. And I think probably to the fans too," Hugh Jackman said on 'The Jess Cagle Show'.

Deadpool 3 to hit theatres in November 2024

The last time X-Men fans saw Hugh Jackman starring as Wolverine was in 2016's R-rated 'Logan', directed by James Mangold. Wolverine famously died at the end of the film, and Jackman has stated repeatedly that the film was his swan song in the role. It is not yet clear how he will appear in Deadpool 3, which will hit the theatres on November 8, 2024.

The film, which further depicts the adventures of wisecracking mercenary Deadpool, is rumoured to be involved in another popular group in the X-Men mythos, X-Force.