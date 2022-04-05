PM Modi Congratulates Indian-American Singer Falguni Shah For Grammys Win

The 64th Grammy Awards 2022 took place on Sunday at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The gala night kickstarted on a grand note with many artists including Olivia Rodrigo, Chris Stapleton, Doja Cat and many others making the event an elaborate, star-studded one.

The prestigious award show managed to grab the attention of the Indian audience with artists like Ricky Kej and Falguni Shah making India proud after bringing home their Grammy awards. The two musicians were applauded by several Indian artists. Recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his social media handle and extended his heartiest congratulations to Falguni Shah.

PM Modi congratulates Falguni Shah

On April 5, PM Narendra Modi took to his Twitter handle and lauded Falguni Shah for her achievement at Grammys 2022. He wrote:

Congratulations to Falguni Shah on winning the award for the Best Children’s Music Album at the Grammys. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours. @FaluMusic — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2022

Earlier PM Modi showered praises on Ricky Kej's' remarkable feat' at the Grammys and tweeted, ''Congratulations for this remarkable feat and best wishes for your future endeavours!''.

Falguni Shah wins big at Grammy Awards 2022

Indian-American singer Falguni Shah added an international feather to her career after lifting the winner's trophy for Best Children's Music Album for A Colorful World at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. After bagging the award, she took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note. She wrote "I have no words to describe today’s magic. What an honour to perform for the opening number of the GRAMMY Premier Ceremony, and then take home a statue on behalf of all the incredible people who worked on A Colorful World. We are humbled and thank the Recording Academy for this tremendous recognition. ❤️ THANK YOU!"

Image: Instagram@falumusic, PTI