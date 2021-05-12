'P!NK: ALL I KNOW SO FAR' To Release Globally On Amazon Prime On May 21, Trailer Launched

Alecia Beth Moore, popularly known as Pink, is one of the celebrated American singers whose documentary film is all set to release this month. P!NK: All I Know So Far is the upcoming documentary whose trailer was recently launched by Amazon Prime Video and has been garnering thousands of views from the audiences. The movie will follow one of Pink’s concert with glimpses of her trying to balance her performances and her motherhood simultaneously.

P!NK: All I Know So Far trailer launched

P!NK documentary trailer recently hit the internet that began with the artist prepping up for her performance at her famous Beautiful Trauma World Tour and stating how she always wanted to be a rockstar and dreamt of being a mother. She then shared that now with her family, her team, her kids and her fans beside her, this was beyond her wildest dreams. The trailer also depicted a vivid look of the crowd cheering for the artist at the concert with Pink performing with all her heart. It then gave a sneak peek at behind the stage scenes of how Pink switched to her mom mode taking care of her kids. Speaking about her motherhood, she stated that there was no way a mother could walk away from her babies and not think about them every single second. She even talked about how many of the mothers stop touring as they cannot imagine doing both. She then added that they travel all around the world and get surrounded by people who were incredibly passionate about what they did. Pink also spoke her heart out by stating how she wanted to be worth it for her family and mentioned how the concert and tour were also the stories of their lives.

Directed by Michael Gracey and bankrolled by Michael Gracey and Isabella Parish, the P!NK documentary release date has been slated for May 21, 2021. The trailer showcased a beautiful amalgamation of footage from the road, behind-the-scenes interviews and some of the personal instances from her life. The movie will, however, depict a closer look at her world tour concert where she played 156 shows in around 18 countries.

Pink’s songs

Some of her popular songs include Get The Party Started, Who Knew, Bad Influence, Bridge of Light, Just Like Fire, Cover Me In Sunshine, Can We Pretend, One Too Many, Love Me Anyway and many more.

IMAGE- STILL FROM 'P!NK: ALL I KNOW SO FAR' TRAILER

