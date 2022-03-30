Police Visit Will Smith's LA Home Days After Oscar Controversy But For A Different Reason

After Will Smith's on-stage confrontation with Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 on Sunday, police had said that the comedian had refused to file a report over the incident.

Two days later, the police visited Smith's home for a different reason. Authorities paid the Oscar-winner a visit over a reports of a drone sighting over his Los Angeles home. It was not clear yet if the Smith family had approached the police, or their neighbour had done so.

Police visits Will Smith's home over drone sighting days after Oscars feud

Los Angeles sheriffs, as per a report by Page Six, visited his massive Calabasas mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday. A police vehicle was seen entering the residence at 2.40 PM.

A spokesperson of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated that there was a complaint over the flying of a drone over the property. The person added that they sent deputies to the venue to locate the drone, to see 'what was going on' and see if there was paparazzi trying to take shots.

However, the authorities could not locate the drone upon landing at the venue, as it had left. The deputies also left the area subsequently.

Police statement on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

In one of the most controversial moments in Oscars history, Will Smith went up to the stage and slapped Chris Rock after the latter made a joke on the former's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. This was prompted by Rock quipping that he could not wait to see 'Gi Jane 2', referring to Jada's baldness due to alopecia.

The Los Angeles Police Department, as per a report by Variety, issued a statement on the headline-grabbing incident. The authorities stated that they were 'aware of an incident' that took place between two people, where one slapped the other.

Wiithout mentioning Chris Rock's name, they stated that the 'individual involved' had 'declined' to file a police report. It added that if the person intended to register a police report later, the LAPD will work towards the completion of the investigative report.

Moment after the incident, Will Smith went on to bag his first Oscar for King Richard and apologised to Chris Rock in his speech, and also on Instagram later on.